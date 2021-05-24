150 arrested after TikTok viral video draws hundreds to California beach party – National





A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a wild party on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an illegal assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to be distributed. The mass gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app by a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited everyone to his birthday party from the Huntington Beach fire pit on Saturday night. announced the Orange County Registry on Sunday. The hashtag “AdriansKickBack” received more than 180 million views on TikTok. Read more: Toronto police file 24 COVID-related charges for party with about 150 people, $ 13K alcohol seized A celebrant told a New York Times reporter: “Party the first party lit up since COVID.” At least 400 people showed up as early as Friday night around a lifeguard tower, said Police Lt. Brian Smith. When people in the crowd started opening fireworks near the fire pits, he said, officers declared an illegal assembly and guests were dispersed. The story goes down the ad The Huntington Beach Police Department posted on Twitter the next day that they were preparing for an increase in visitors due to the party being promoted and warned that they would enforce local rules, including not using alcohol or drugs on the beach and without fireworks. Trends ‘Nowhere to go’: Canadian homeless home buyers are running out of opportunities

Up to 40 bodies, mostly women, found buried in former El Salvador police officer















1:39

Toronto police filed charges after a massive gas party





Toronto police file charges after mass alcohol-driven party on May 10, 2021

However, an even larger crowd appeared on Saturday evening. Police estimated that at least 2,500 people gathered on the beach before moving to the downtown area. Officers again ordered the crowd to disperse and released a curfew overnight as party parties began climbing to the top of a lifeguard tower and firing more fireworks, police said. Video footage from the scene shows officers wearing helmets to quell the riots by closing roads to control the crowd and, in some cases, firing less deadly weapons. Police said several people threw bottles, stones and fireworks at the officers. The arrested persons included 121 adults and 28 juveniles who had been reserved for vandalism, illegally placing fireworks, not dispersing and violating the curfew, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. The story goes down the ad Read more: Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to murder charges, experts warn A number of downtown businesses, police vehicles and a rescue tower were damaged but no significant injuries were reported, she said. Beach Huntington, which connects a vibrant business district with an 8-kilometer (13-kilometer) sand dune, has been the site of major gatherings last year as pandemic-related restrictions, the 2020 presidential election and the Black Lives Matter movement attracted protesters who sometimes clashed with police in the downtown area. © 2021 Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos