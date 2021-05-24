Meet Telangana’s youngest survivor from the bucket – New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: In compelling news, a newborn boy, born to a woman infected with Coronavirus, won his battle against the virus after a 30-day war and in the process became one of the youngest Covid survivors in the State. The baby, who has been released from the hospital and is dumpling and heartbroken, was born prematurely on April 17, at 28 weeks pregnant, at Yashoda Hospital, but was later admitted to KIMS Cuddles. The boy was barely a few days old when he was put on the ventilator backrest. One month old baby

after we recover The baby was released from the hospital on May 17, but Cuddles KIMS only notified him on Sunday as the baby, though at home, was under observation. Speaking to Express, Dr C Aparna, a neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, said: “My mother was already infected with Covid. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Covid infection in the infant was an intrauterine transmission (mother to infant) as the baby’s first RTPCR test, done within 24 hours of birth, was negative. But in the following days, the baby’s oxygen levels began to drop and a repeated RTPCR test concluded that the newborn was Covid positive. “So the chance is that the baby will be naturally exposed to the virus and become infected.” “The case was challenging. However, our teams did not leave a stone unturned to make sure that the baby defeated Covid and returned to his parents’ arms, “she added. Mother Bala Monica, meanwhile, said: “Since I was also in critical condition for almost two days after the birth, I did not even know if my baby was a boy or a girl. As soon as I improved a bit, I was told the baby came out positive. The situation was very terrible for my husband and me. We have not even seen our baby since he was born. Only after he was relocated from the ICU could we see him for the first time. It was a very emotional moment for both of us. Away from the boy, B Rahul said: “At a time when we could not physically meet the baby, doctors and their teams made video calls and constantly assured us that the baby would soon be with us. We are grateful to them. ”

