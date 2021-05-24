Possible cases identified in Melbournes in the north

If there had been a delay in discovering those cases, they could have produced two or three more cases by now. These additional cases on the other hand may have produced two or three more cases each, so you are looking at potentially 10 to 30 cases so far. Professor Rait said the error showed the data cleansing of the departments for tracking contacts, which includes cross-referenced information to ensure that it is accurate, was still not in order. My concern again is that they have not learned from the mistakes of the past because they should have been too diligent to make sure they had the right exposure places to start, he said. Everyone at Epping knows there is more than one Woolworths. This only highlights again the fact that they need to constantly improve and test the systems and double check everything so that these errors do not occur. The degree of double checking and data cleansing that you would normally expect there. It may be human error, but it is simply extremely disappointing.

The department has not confirmed whether these two possible cases are related to that explosion. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley tried to explain how the mistake happened during an interview with ABC on Saturday. He said the contact trackers were given an electronic transaction invoice by a banking app, which showed the at-risk individual purchased at Epping Woolworths. After reviewing the evidence and re-interviewing the key close contacts involved, the bills from what turned out to be Epping North Woolworths nonetheless said on the Epping Woolworths bill, Foley said. Since Epping Woolworths is across the road from another location set for exposure, the public health team concluded it was actually Epping Woolworths.

Further investigations have revealed that it was in fact Epping North Woolworths. The Department of Health later clarified that it was an electronic transaction invoice provided through the banking application of individuals who had used the contact trackers. The department thanks Woolworths for their help in clarifying the exact location and quickly arranging staff testing, the departments’ daily announcement said. Loading Initially, people who visited Woolworths Epping over a one-hour period on May 8 were advised to be tested and isolated after a Victorian man tested positive for coronavirus when he returned from a hotel quarantine in South Australia.

Asked Monday morning if new possible cases were related to the place of exposure, government minister Jacinta Allan said it was too soon to be known. Government Minister Jacinta Allan provides an COVID-19 update on Monday. Credit:Jason South She demanded caution as the two cases had not been officially confirmed and said both persons were assisting contact trackers to urgently find close contacts. It is understood that these two people are related to each other, she said. They are now participating in extensive interviews to find contacts. Too early to draw any conclusions about the connection between these two cases and previous cases.

At this stage, it is important to wait for advice from the public health team. She said people should continue to follow safe COVID guidelines, including using QR codes to check in, wear masks on public transport and get vaccinated. Ms. Allan called on people in the North Suburbs to be tested if they experience symptoms. Ms. Allan, who is the Minister of Transportation Infrastructure of the states, was speaking at the completion of the work for the excavation of the Metro Tunnel project.