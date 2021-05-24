International
Sonu Sood heartbroken for not being able to help Covid-19 patients: ‘I lost some today’ | Entertainment News
- Sonu Sood has shared a tweet, talking about how hard it is to know that he has not been able to save patients suffering from Covid-19.
PUBLISHED N ON May 24, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Actor Sonu Sood has spoken about the helplessness he feels when he is unable to save the people who had asked him for help. He went on Twitter to share his thoughts Sunday evening.
“Losing a patient trying to escape is nothing less than losing yours. It’s so hard to face the family whose boyfriend you promised to save. Today I lost some. Families with whom “you have been in contact at least 10 times a day will lose contact forever. Feel powerless,” he wrote in his tweet.
His fans and followers still tried to enjoy him and remember all the good work he has done so far. “Service to mankind is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom shine through you until all who behold you will be enlightened by its reflection. Be like stars, shining and shining at the height of their heavenly station. “The real hero,” wrote one. “Sir, I can not say exclusively that birth and death are not in anyone’s hands, as it is already known to all. But the news is completely bad and tears will not stop anyone who sees it. My condolences “Deeper for the families of the dead. Never give up to save lives,” wrote another.
Sonu has been one of the most active celebrities helping the Covid-19 pandemic since last year. He has been arranging hospital beds, medicine and oxygen for those in need. On Sunday evening, paparazzi saw him outside his home, meeting patients and their families with urgent requests to do.
Read also: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set the couple hot goals at the Billboard Music Awards. Look at the photos
In a recent interview, Sonu expressed emotion about the dire state of affairs in India amid the second wave of the pandemic. “I feel helpless every day, mujhe nayee logo logo ki I had chalti hai and I feel ki ‘yaar, kis desh mein reh rahe hai hum log’ (learn about newer problems and feel where we are living),” he told he journalist Barkha Dutt.
