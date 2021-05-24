Egypt receives raw material to produce Sinovac vaccine COVID-19

Airport staff members unload the first batch of raw materials of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine from a plane at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, May 21, 2021. Egypt has received the first batch of raw materials for the production of the Sinovac vaccine of China, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said on Sunday. Along with Sinovac raw materials, a new shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China also arrived at Cairo International Airport on Friday, according to a statement from a Chinese embassy. (Photo: Xinhua)





Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (1 L, Center) and Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed (2 L, Center) attend a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first batch of Chinese Sinovac vaccine raw materials and a shipment of of China Sinopharm COVID- 19 vaccines at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, May 21, 2021. Egypt has received the first batch of raw materials to produce China’s Sinovac vaccine, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Airport staff members unload the first batch of raw materials of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine from a plane at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, May 21, 2021. Egypt has received the first batch of raw materials for the production of the Sinovac vaccine of China, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said on Sunday. Along with Sinovac raw materials, a new shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China also arrived at Cairo International Airport on Friday, according to a statement from a Chinese embassy. (Photo: Xinhua)

Egypt has received the first batch of raw materials to produce China’s Sinovac vaccine, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said on Sunday.

Along with Sinovac raw materials, a new shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China also arrived at Cairo International Airport on Friday, according to a statement from a Chinese embassy.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said on May 9 that Egypt will start domestic production of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June and the first 2 million doses will be produced at the plants of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

The final domestic product will be delivered to medical centers across Egypt in two months after being evaluated by the Egyptian Drug Authority, Zayed said at a press conference at the airport.

“VACSERA will produce more than 5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine in two months, and 40 million doses within a year,” she said.

Zayed hailed the arrival of a new shipment of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine raw materials as the start of “a new chapter of bilateral ties” and the best way to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China has made tremendous contributions to diversifying Egypt into vaccine sources and promoting the country’s economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, she stressed.

Once the needs of Egypt itself are met, vaccines produced in Egypt will be exported to other countries in the Middle East and Africa to help fight the pandemic, the Egyptian minister said.

Vaccine co-operation has laid a good foundation for Egypt and China to expand medical and health co-operation, Zayed said, adding that the two countries will increase co-operation in the transfer of medical technology and strive for more results to benefit both peoples.

The two countries’ joint efforts to fight COVID-19 have not only deepened traditional friendship and mutual political trust, but have also set an example for the international community, Zayed noted.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said that while Egypt receives the raw materials for the Sinovac vaccine, it becomes the first country on the African continent to cooperate with China in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is very important for the early prevalence of the pandemic not only in Egypt but also across the African continent and the Arab region,” Liao said.

China calls on the international community to lend a helping hand to Africa by providing epidemic prevention materials, medicines, technology and funding to ensure vaccines are achieved and affordable, Liao said.

He reiterated that China has always been a staunch supporter of Africa in the fight against the pandemic, an active participant in the development and revival of the continent and a strong defender of peace and stability.

Egypt began vaccinating government hospital medical staff in late January with a COVID-19 vaccine made by another major Chinese drug manufacturer, Sinopharm, which is the first vaccine approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

In early March, the most populous Arab country began vaccinating the elderly and patients with chronic diseases against highly infectious coronavirus.

To date, Egypt has reported 252,690 cases of COVID-19, including 14,670 deaths and 186,223 recoveries.