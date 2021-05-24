Proposal to remove vaccines from IPR faces hurdles – New Indian Express





Express News Service NEW DELHI: India and South Africa have submitted a joint proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) demanding the waiver of intellectual property rights (IPR) for Covid vaccines. She met resistance initially from Western countries, but has managed to get considerable support since US President Joe Biden announced that his administration would support him. However, the proposal is likely to face challenges when taken up for discussion at the WTO as well as in implementation. Experts say its implementation will largely depend on the text of the proposal that will eventually pass. Pharmaceutical patent lawyer Deepshikha Malhotra said that although the proposal has gained support from many countries, there is a part of the world that is not in support. “The EU, for example, has also suggested a counter-proposal which may be more effective than the joint India-South Africa proposal. This suggests facilitating exports and increasing supply from producers in developing countries,” she said. According to Malhotra, the world is currently unable to make full use of the vaccines being produced. “Almost 90% of developed countries are vaccinated and have reserves. When these are not being used, what is the rush to secure a patent waiver?” or technology transfer? There is a wide inequality. “Some African nations have not received a single dose,” she said. The pharmaceutical patent attorney goes on to add that compulsory licensing is a tool that can be used by countries to ensure that vaccines are accessible to all. “The TRIPS agreement and the individual laws of different countries allow compulsory licensing. “In such a situation, this can be exploited and we can make sure that everything that is being produced is delivered to developing countries,” she added. Another IPR expert and lawyer, who did not want to be named, said despite the waiver, it would not be mandatory for companies to share production knowledge. Malhotra cited the example of the US portal CTAP to discuss the issue. “CTAP was created which encouraged all manufacturers to load technical aspects of production in it. No single firm has charged anything so far. “Just because governments are agreeing to it, companies will not share information,” she said. A DPI law professor at a reputable private university cited the lack of manufacturing infrastructure in many countries as an obstacle to enforcing waivers if cleared by the WTO. “Even if the waiver is approved and there is current knowledge, will the infrastructure be put in place to increase overnight production capacity? India and South Africa have said the waiver will be for three years. It would take more than that. “simply to build the infrastructure to take full advantage of the waiver,” he said. Malhotra believes the regulator’s approval would also be an obstacle in enforcing the waiver. “Even if there are firms that agree to take over the production of the vaccine, they will have to go through the regulatory process individually and this will take some time,” she said.

