2021 Hua Wuxi International Forum of Intelligent Communication China News

WUXI, China, May 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Focusing on the future of media intelligence and convergence, the China Intelligent International Communication Forum (CIICF) 2021, co-organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, took place in East Wuxi Of ChinaShen Haixiong, Deputy Head of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee and President and Editor-in-Chief of CMG and Wu Zhenglong, Deputy Secretary of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Governor of Jiangsu Province, attended the forum opening ceremony and gave speeches. The opening ceremony was also attended by Zhang Aijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Deputy Head of the Publicity Department, Peng Jianming, Member of the CMG Editorial Board and General Director of the Office of the General Director of CMG and Chen Jiangang, General Secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government.

Huang Qin, Secretary of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Gong Xixiang, Member and General Secretary of the Xinhua News Agency Party Leadership Group, and Jian Qin, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. also delivered speeches at the event.

In his speech, Shen Haixiong stated that as CPC Central Committee Secretary-General Xi Jinping pointed out, next-generation artificial intelligence is flourishing around the world, bringing a new impetus to economic and social development and profoundly changing the way our production and lifestyle. An integrated national event called cross-sectoral in intelligent communication, the forum is dedicated to creating an international communication platform to further consolidate consensus and jointly promote high quality development in the global intelligent communication industry.

Shen Haixiong said the era of intelligent communication is promoting deep media convergence and closer ties between people around the world, and is distinguished by the wealth of information and the wide exchange of information. CMG, upholding the principle that “even giant corporations need to keep themselves updated”, is strategically building a “5G + 4K / 8K + AI” landscape and accelerating the pace towards its goal of building a new class flow world media group.

He added that efforts are needed to deepen scientific and technological innovation and together create opportunities for change in the media. It is essential to remain open and inclusive in order to promote exchanges and mutual understanding between civilizations and to build together a community with a common future for humanity. It also requires further attention to reject prejudice and narrow-mindedness, and to communicate objective and impartial news and information to the world.

Wu Zhenglong said in his speech that Secretary-General Xi Jinping stressed the mission to Jiangsu “to set a model and lead the way” in our new journey into the new era of development. Jiangsu is determined to seize the opportunities presented by this new stage of development, implement new development ideas and build a new development paradigm. Will take the initiative to adapt to the new situation and new demands along with the development of the IT sector, actively working to seize opportunities, address challenges and navigate the waters. Jiangsu will use intelligent communication to better serve the economic development and livelihood of the people, practically fulfilling its mission to build an economically developed, prosperous and modern province with a favorable environment and a highly civilized society .

Wu Zhenglong stressed that Jiangsu considered the intelligent communication forum as an opportunity to use intelligence as a leader, mediator and concentrator to facilitate the sound development of the intelligent communication industry and to build a globally oriented intelligent communication platform.

Huang Qin stated that the forum was successfully opened to provide not only a high-level platform to enable media innovation with intelligent technologies, but also to inject a strong impetus into the development of digital and cultural industries in Wuxi. Wuxi will use advanced technologies to lead the sound development of intelligent communication and create a national hub of digital and cultural industries worth up to 100 billion yuan. The city will strive to establish a national demonstration base for the integration of culture and technology, and develop into a culturally developed city with greater leadership, cohesion and influence.

Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, extended congratulations via video on the forum for its successful opening. He said technological developments contributed to the wide global coverage of information and communication technologies. Initiatives such as Rripi and Rruga have provided a host of international opportunities for citizens around the world to learn more about their cultures and reach other civilizations around the globe.

Siddharth Chatterjee said he was honored to participate in the forum in his capacity as United Nations Resident Coordinator in China. He saw the world as a collection of different cultures. Different countries need to be more inclusive, seek common language, put aside differences, and unite the wisdom of humanity to promote sustainable development.

Gong Xixiang noted that competition in the media has moved in the direction of intelligent communication. It urges us to embrace the age of intelligent communication, to make progress in this crucial phase of convergence and integrated media development, and to pursue a new future for the mainstream media of the new type. This requires efforts to capture the trend of innovation and development, to continue with the task and mission of the media, and to build greater capacity for integrated development in the age of intelligent communication.

According to Jian Qin, China Mobile is now vigorously implementing its “5G +” plan in order to accelerate the integration of information technology in all industries and to better serve the public. Going forward, China Mobile is ready to strengthen external cooperation, create an intelligent ubiquitous communication landscape, enrich the supply of high quality content, maintain network and information security, and promote continuous intelligent communication innovation for in terms of content and models.

At the forum opening ceremony, CMG launched the special project at 4K/8K UHD restoration of classic video materials related to CPC history.

The participating guests also witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement between CCTV.com and Wuxi City.

At the opening ceremony, keynote speeches were delivered by Peng Jianming, Du Xiaogang, Deputy Secretary of CPU Wuxi Municipal Committee and Mayor of Wuxi, Cao Guowei, Chairman and CEO of Sina and Chairman of Weibo, and other guests. They shared views and opinions on smart media prospects, technology applications and their real-world impacts, along with the best achievements in the field.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the respective heads of departments of CMG and CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee of CPC and Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, along with experts in artificial intelligence, 5G communications and other fields at home and abroad, media industry leaders and representatives of enterprises.

With the theme “New Age, Intelligent Communication”, the forum was celebrated with a key opening summit and three sub-forums to highlight the international vision and Chinese style, and was dedicated to creating an open high-level platform for communication and cooperation. CMG’s innovative applications for building a new strategic landscape “5G + 4K / 8K + AI” were also on display at the site.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-china-international-intelligent-communication-forum-held-in-wuxi-301297477.html

SOURCE CCTV.com