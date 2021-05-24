Samoa’s elected prime minister was shut down by parliament amid fears of a bloodless ‘coup’

Hong Kong – Samoa was expected to wake up with its first female prime minister on Monday morning. Instead, the country woke up to what some are calling a “bloodless coup” after election winner Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her party were shut down by parliament.

Fiame and her supporters have decided to hold their swearing-in ceremony outside parliament. But with the current prime minister refusing to step down, it is unclear what will happen next.

This is the latest in a storm of developments that have troubled voters who chose Fiame Fa’atuatua’s Left Atua Samoa wa Tasi (FAST) party in a close race last month. From Australia and New Zealand to China, the rest of the region is closely monitoring the outcome as well: Fiame has suggested it would cancel a $ 128 million Beijing-backed port development.

Fiame was about to oust Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) after FAST won a Supreme Court challenge a week ago – confirming its majority with one seat. But everything changed over the weekend.

The head of state of Samoa, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Saluavi II, issued a brief statement suspending parliament “until the time it is announced and for reasons I will make known in due course”, journalists and commentators amazing.

On Sunday, a FAST spokesman told Nikkei Asia that the party was “seeking a court statement that the papers are illegal”. On the same day, in the High Court, the police reportedly were guarding all entry points, with the media not being allowed to observe the developments. Then came the news that the court had overturned the announcement.

After his second defeat in the Supreme Court, Tuilaepa went on Facebook Live, where he talked about the virtues of a good leader. In the past, he has said he was “appointed by God,” according to local media; 98% of Samoa’s population identifies as Christian.

Any celebration over the second Supreme Court ruling was short-lived. The speaker of parliament, Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi, said the legislature would not convene until the head of state makes a new statement allowing it.

On Monday morning, when Fiame and FAST found the doors of parliament closed and under police guard, House clerk Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei said the legislature would open “at some point, at an appropriate time, after the trial”. according to Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, who translated the developments into English.

Fiame said the party would “continue to wait and pursue other means to make this happen”.

“If you are not with us, we will continue to sit here in the sacred areas of parliament that belong to our people,” Fiame said. “If you will not allow us to enter the house. We will stay here.”

The images circulating show Court President Satiu Simativa Perese dressed in formal attire, being escorted by police from and by parliament in an effort to support a Supreme Court order to convene the legislature.

The HRPP has held power in Samoa for 40 years and Tuilaepa has sought to tighten its grip after losing his party elections.

On Monday, he addressed the media and accused FAST of disrespecting the government and the process, saying they had “defiled” parliament “and made a fuss in our sacred lands”. He also accused the rival party of breaking in and entering, and said the House of Parliament is “government property”.

“The court cannot tell us to do this and that,” he said, according to New Zealand Stuff media.

The biggest regional players have issued carefully measured statements so far. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne wrote on Twitter that “it is important that all parties respect the rule of law and democratic processes. We have confidence in Samoa’s institutions, including the judiciary.”

Answering a question on developments, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a similar tone, saying, “We have faith in the democracy of Samoa and their institutions and you will see that the judiciary here [is] playing a very strong role through the Supreme Court in sharing their view on election implications and how they should be supported. “

A FAST spokesman, however, sounded the alarm about “closed democracy” and called the situation a coup. He said FAST was respecting the rule of law and that party leaders were meeting to decide their next steps.

Fiame’s rise to power has also raised questions about the future of Samoa’s relationship with China.

Earlier, she told Reuters she would cut $ 128 million for port development, given Samoa’s size and existing debts to China. Many saw this as a break from Tuilaepa’s proximity to Beijing.

Still, Fiame told Nikkei Asia on Saturday that Samoa’s relationship with China would remain largely the same, calling the giant a “very good development partner”.

“I think we should share the issue,” she said. “We would not put priority on a pier of that scale at this time, we are a small island state. Our piers, our airport, they take very good care of our needs.”

At the same time, she said: “Samoa has probably been one of the first countries in the Pacific to establish diplomatic relations with China. With our administration I do not see any difference with that. But we have to see what the global situation is, and where we fit in, and manage it. “

First is the issue of resolving the political crisis.

According to the Samoan constitution, parliament must convene within 45 days of the election. Monday is the last day for this to be possible. Tuilaepa had previously called for more elections.

Fiame told the Nikkei on Saturday that he was grateful to the Supreme Court for being able to “perform their role and function and especially their duty to protect the rule of law”. But she seemed aware that there was still uncertainty ahead.

“Our party has been camping with our supporters, so we celebrated in the usual Samoan way – we had our prayers and of course we had dinner. But no party,” she said with a laugh, just hours before the FAST lawyers left. in overload.

With the budget expected in June, Fiame is eager to get started. She said it was “in everyone’s interest for a budget to be in place so that the normal work and functioning of the government could be done.”

Expressing hope for a “smooth” transition, she suggested she would be willing to work with the opposition.

“At the end of the day, when the government is determined, the government is there to serve everyone,” she said. “This is my message.”