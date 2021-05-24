Narada stings: 5-judge bench to hear leaders’ prayers; CBI moves SC | Latest India News





A five-judge Calcutta High Court judge, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, is scheduled to hear the acceptance of the condition of the four leaders accused in the Narada 2016 operation case today also as the Central Bureau of Investigation. (CBI), the agency which arrested the executives, has moved the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the high court hearing. The politicians arrested are sitting ministers of the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Congress lawmaker Trinamool Madan Mitra and former Chatterjee Sovereign of the MLA. The CBI has also challenged high court orders by placing leaders under house arrest and forming a larger bench to hear the prayers of the accused leaders’s conditions. The CBI moved the Supreme Court when the high court has already formed a larger bench to hear the case. We will oppose it, said Kalyan Banerjee, lawyer and MP of the Trinamool Congress. Read also | Narada case: Sovan Chatterjee under house arrest after discharge from hospital On Friday, the high court placed the four politicians under house arrest and makes up a larger bench to hear the condition accepted as a difference of opinion divided the court with two judges for granting them a temporary condition in a corruption case. The four have been in custody since May 17 after the CBI arrested them in connection with the Narada case. Although a special CBI court granted them bail, the high court upheld the order and the four were sent to judicial detention. As of Friday, however, they have been placed under house arrest. While Hakim and Chatterjee returned home and are now under house arrest, the other two are admitted to the state hospital. It is the CBI’s attempt to delay the hearing. But we have already submitted a remark to the Supreme Court and the hearing cannot be one-sided, said another lawyer. The case concerns a controversy that erupted before the 2016 assembly elections after the Narada News portal uploaded a series of videos claiming to show a number of high-profile TMC leaders receiving money in exchange for favors for a fictitious company. The TMC has linked the arrests to the loss of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recently concluded assembly polls. Has questioned why the CBI did not arrest Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy, who were also seen in the essential videos but have since moved from TMC to BJP. The CBI’s sermon to transfer Narada overseas trial is also pending before the high court. The CBI has named West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, law minister Moloy Ghatak and lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee as defendants in his plea to transfer the trial of the case from the lower court. He claimed that the violent protests orchestrated by the IMC against the arrests hindered its investigation and intimidated the lower courts. Banerjee staged a six-hour rally at the CBIs office in Kolkata after the four were arrested last Monday. Ghatak led nearly 3,000 workers and supporters on the court premises. Outside the CBI office, hundreds of TMC supporters staged a protest and threw bricks, bottles and shoes at the central forces.

