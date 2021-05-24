MP Vaiko wants to ban The Family Man 2, writes the Ministry of I & B





Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko sent a letter of complaint to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Javadekar regarding the upcoming online series, The Family Man 2. In his letter, Vaiko urged the I&B Ministry to stop the second season of The Family Man, set to air on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th. In his letter to Javadekar, he also warned of serious consequences if no immediate action is taken. VAIKO SAYS THE SERIES SCIENCE D SNIMET OF PEOPLE TAMIL NADU MP Vaiko wrote in his letter to Prakash Javadekar that the recently published trailer of The Family Man 2 describes Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents linked to Pakistan. Vaiko further wrote that the sacrifices made by the Tamil Eelam fighters were also mistakenly shown as an act of terrorism. In the series, Samantha Akkineni plays the role of Raji, who is a part of LTTE (Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers). Following the release of The Family Man 2 trailer, her character has received harsh reactions. Rajya Sabha MP urged the I&B Ministry to take immediate action and stop the release of The Family Man 2. He warned that the people of Tamil Nadu will react if measures are not taken in time and the government must face serious consequences. Here is the letter written by MP Vaiko: NTK CHAIRMAN SEEMAN L ISNDON A ST DECLARATION AGAINST FAMILY BARRIERS Earlier, Naam chief Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman issued a statement on Twitter in which he called for a halt to the release of The Family Man 2. Seeman wrote that the show portrays Sri Lankans Tamils ​​in a bad light. “If they refuse to stop the show, release it all over the country and try to create a false impression on the Tamil people, I warn that they will have to face terrible consequences,” he wrote. He further pointed out that movies like Inam and Madras Cafe were banned from showing in the past. Check out his post here: ‘2’!https://t.co/5zWYIaXtAf pic.twitter.com/kQzb63Vqg7 (@SeemanOfficial) May 21, 2021 FOR FAMILY MAN The Family Man, the first part of the series, released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and was an instant hit with viewers. Since the release of the first installment, fans are eagerly awaiting the second half. Family Man starred Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Family Man 2 trailer released on May 19th. Within 24 hours, the trailer gained 15 million views. The second season starts where the first part ended. In the trailer, we are introduced to Raji (Samantha Akkineni), who plays a rebel in the series. Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani also play in Season 2. Watch the trailer of The Family Man 2 here: Family Man 2 is directed by Raj & DK and Suparn S Varma. READ ALSO | Ban The Family Man 2, says NTK Chief Seeman, warns of serious consequences READ ALSO | Family Man 2. Manoj Bajpayee trailer for sale finds a match in Samantha Akkineni READ ALSO | After Family Man 2, will it release Family Man 3? Director Raj answers







