Private sales of Pakistani vaccines highlight the rich-poor divide

The coronavirus was pervading Pakistan and Muhammad Nasir Chaudhry was concerned. Long lines and narrow supplies hampered governments’ free vaccine campaign. Newspapers were filled with reports of well-connected people jumping in line for a free dose.

Then Chaudhry, a 35-year-old government adviser, discovered he could pay for himself to cross the long lines. He signed up to receive two doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for about $ 80 from a private hospital. That’s a lot of money in a country where the average worker makes about $ 110 a month, but Chaudhry was willing to make the commitment.

Critics have attacked such private sales in Pakistan and around the world, saying they make vaccinations available only to the wealthy. But in Pakistan, as elsewhere, tight supply has thwarted those efforts. Private hospitals have no supplies and Chaudhry has not yet been vaccinated.

I’m willing to pay double the price for the vaccine, but I do not want to wait constantly, Chaudhry said.

The introduction of the coronavirus vaccine has shed a strong light on global inequality. The United States and other rich countries have purchased most of the vaccine supplies in the world to protect their people, leaving millions of doses accumulated and in some unused countries. Less developed countries clash over what is left.

To speed up vaccinations, some countries have allowed doses to be sold privately. But those campaigns have been troubled by supply issues and complaints that they merely reflect global inequalities.

People are waiting their turn to get the second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

The Pakistani example is a microcosm of what has gone wrong with the global response, where only wealth has largely shaped what it has access to, said Zain Rizvi, a medical access expert at Public Citizen, an advocacy group in Washington, DC, in a email. The end of the pandemic will require the global community to do much more than just that.

India sells vaccines to private hospitals, though they are trying to find supplies now that the pandemic there is so serious. Kenya authorized private sales, then blocked them for fear that counterfeit vaccines would be sold. In the United States, some well-connected companies, such as Bloomberg, have provided doses for employees.

Indonesia on Tuesday allowed companies to purchase vaccines from the government to inoculate employees and family members for free. The only vaccine approved for that program so far is that made by Sinopharm.

Pakistan says private program can do more free shooting for low-income people. By purchasing doses of the Russian-made Sputnik 5 vaccine, wealthy countries would not need to receive free doses, which are made by China’s Sinopharm. Some people prefer to be inoculated in a private hospital because it is widely believed that they are relatively better organized and more efficient than overcrowded government facilities.

The need for Pakistanis is growing. The country of nearly 220 million people is reporting more than 2,500 new infections a day, but low testing rates suggest many more cases remain undetected. The government has tightened restrictions and restricted public meetings.

But the government vaccination campaign has been slow. He started giving doses to people over 40 this month. Young people may need to wait several months.

The tight global supply is to blame, said Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s information minister. In addition to the Sputnik and Sinopharm vaccines, Pakistan earlier this month received 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Covax, the international body that promotes vaccinations, and is expected to receive 3.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China by the end of May.

Private sales sparked a heated debate in a country where the economy has stalled from pandemics and long-term issues such as a lack of foreign investment and huge government debt. Critics say the decision will deepen divisions within the country, where much of society lives below the poverty line.

The government did not think about the suffering of the poor while allowing importers to sell the vaccine, said Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, a leader of the Pakistan Medical Association, the professional medical body across the country. Such discriminatory policies will increase the sense of deprivation among poor young people, especially those with weak immune systems.

Chaudhry, the information minister, lowered the price issue, saying private vaccines could not meet the needs of the public anyway.

The initiative has encountered another problem: Hospitals cannot find vaccines to buy. Demand has been strong. The government sets a price ceiling but is stuck in a dispute with private importers over how much this should be.

In April, in the city of Karachi, long lines were formed when two private hospitals began selling the Sputnik V vaccine to walking people. Private hospitals in Islamabad, the capital and Lahore faced a similar crowd of people and were closed within days. Hospitals in major cities have now stopped operating and online registration has also been put on hold.

Sputnik V is not the only vaccine the government allows to be sold privately. A single dose shot made by China’s CanSino Biologics costs about $ 28. Demand has been weaker due to greater public confidence in the Russian vaccine. Still, supplies sold out quickly after CanSino doses went on sale last month. The government has said another 13.2 million doses will arrive in June.

A market in Lahore remains deserted due to closure after the government announced new restrictions to contain the Covid-19 virus. (Photo: AP)

AGP Limited, a private pharmaceutical company that has imported 50,000 doses of Sputnik, is looking for patience.

Sputnik V received an overwhelming response in Pakistan with thousands of people being vaccinated in just a few days and an even higher number of confirmed registrations in hospitals across Pakistan, said Umair Mukhtar, a senior official of AGP Limited. He said the company has placed large orders for more.

The government price dispute could delay further expansion. The drug regulatory authority wants Sputnik V to be sold at a lower price. The AGP won an interim injunction on April 1 to sell the vaccine until a final price is fixed.

For those who can afford the doses, the frustration is growing. Junaid Jahangir, an Islamabad-based lawyer, said some of his friends received private inoculations. He enrolled in a private lab for Sputnik V but received a text message later saying the vaccination machine was on hold.

Fiza Batool Gilani, an entrepreneur and daughter of Yusuf Raza Gilani, a former prime minister, said she knew of several young people who lined up and received the government’s free vaccine in recent weeks.

I myself offered the vaccine for free, but I did not accept because I wanted to benefit from the private vaccine, said Gilani. Wealthy people have to pay for their doses, she said, adding that her family would pay for the CanSino shooting for her home staff.

Many people, like Tehmina Sadaf, do not have that opportunity.

Sadaf, 35, lives with her husband and a 7-year-old son in a working-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Islamabad. Her husband is a cleric in a mosque. She teaches the Qur’an to young children. She said the pandemic had negatively impacted household incomes by around $ 128 a month. After paying the house rent and the electricity bill, we do not have much left, she said.

She had her doubts about the public vaccine, but the price of the private vaccine is too high, she said. It had to be lower so that poor people like us could afford it.