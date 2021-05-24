The bear cub causes trouble in Montreal

MONTREAL A black bear cub wreaked havoc for several hours Sunday in a Montreal neighborhood, seeking three doses of sedative before authorities finally caught him.

Alarmed about the presence of the puppy in the early afternoon, police cordoned off several streets in Dorval, a municipality west of Montreal Airport, according to police spokesman Raphael Bergeron.

Residents were asked to stay inside as dozens of police officers, firefighters, wildlife ministry agents and volunteers from Sauvetage Animal Rescue searched for the bear.

The puppy, just a few months old, was initially trapped in a residential yard before climbing a tree, according to Bergeron.

Game guards used rifles to administer “three doses of sedatives, but the bear remained vigilant and climbed the tree before escaping to another yard,” Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The puppy finally climbed to another tree, where she dozed. Firefighters place air bags on the ground in case they fall.

The bear was caught a few hours later.

“We managed to catch him with a pole and lower him to the bottom of the tree, where he could be secured,” said Animal Rescue.

The puppy will be released “in an environment that will be more suitable for him”.

According to Bergeron, the presence of a bear so close to Montreal, especially in an urban area near an airport, is “very rare”.

