



Demonstrators hope to get out. REPORT: A MAR MARCH STUDENT-LED, NS MB STATES TP PALESTIN TRS SA TRAVELED THROUGH LOUISVILLES NOWN CITY, calling for justice by shouting a message. >> HOW GOVERNMENT GOES – IT HAS INCREASED GONE. REPORTER: PROTESTOR ST SAYS HOW TO RESPOND AIR COUNTRY SENDED FROM ISRAEL TO GAZA KIST MU MONTHS, RESULT IN MORE DEATH OF MORE THAN 200 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 65 FIL. >> We need people to understand that what is happening is real and something that needs to change. REPORT: BUT MANY SAY THIS CONFLICT DOES NOT BEGIN IN 2021. ISRAEL AND PALESTINE HAVE BEEN DONE AGAINST THE FORMER PART OF A CENTURY CENTURY NOW, AND THE LAST ROUND OF VI VIOLENCE WILL BE GIVEN WITHOUT YOU HSHT Conquered more than 70 years ago. NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW THAT ONE PZIT YOU HAVE NOT GONE AT ALL ALL ALL THESE YEARS. >> THIS IS DISCRIMINATION. This is unacceptable in the 21st century. >> THIS WAR HAS NEVER STOPPED FOR THE FIRST 73 YEARS AND I CAN NEVER STOP IT IF THEY DO NOT UNDERSTAND AND STUDY THE HISTORY OF PALESTINE AND KNOW WHAT IT IS DOING. REPORTER: THE GROUP GETTING INTO THE STEPS OF THE CITY HALL S CITY METRO CITIZEN, WHERE THE ORGANIZER RELEASES A LIST OF REQUIREMENTS. >> TELL US US TF TAX DOLLAR FINANCING CR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. REPORT: INCLUDING US CALL TO US FORBIDDEN HELP OF ISRALE STATES AND ISRAEL CONTRADICTORIES HOLD RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHAT THE FOLLOWERS SAID ABOUT. >> ALSO I AM NOT CON CONGRESS THERE ARE BLACK WOMEN AND OTHER WOMEN FOR PRESIDENT TOLD THE COLOR ENTERPRISE ARE JAN. RELATED TO LINKS. REPORTER: MANY SAY THAT PEOPLE HOPE WH WH CT came to walk away with more awareness and willingness to help them on the journey to justice. >> DON’T FORGET PALESTINE. Remember these people who are killed every day, evacuated every day. PLEASE SHARE THE WORD.

Dozens march in Louisville in support of Palestine following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Updated: 12:00 AM EDT May 24, 2021 A march led by Louisville law students in Palestine traveled through downtown Louisville. “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. The invasion must go,” a cheer chanted by protesters during the march. Protesters said the incident was in response to Israeli airstrikes, which began on May 10, killing at least 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children. “We need people to understand that what is happening is real,” said Najma Amarkhail, a protester. “Something needs to change.” It’s a conflict that returned to the limelight in 2021, but many of the protesters on Sunday said Israel and Palestine have been at odds for most of a century. They believe the latest round of violence is giving Palestinian supporters the opportunity to talk about everything that is happening. “Palestine has been occupied for more than 73 years,” said Dana Alkaiyat, a protester. “Not many people know the suffering that people have gone through all these years. This war, it never stopped 73 years ago, and it will never stop if more and more people understand and study the history of Palestine, and they know what is happening in our country. “The group marched towards the steps of the Metro Municipality where the organizers issued a list of demands at a local, national and international level. Support the Boycott, Relocation, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Calling for a boycott and relocation by all corporations and institutions that help finance the Israeli regime. Call for an end to the aid that finances our Israeli military occupation. Condemn the Israeli occupation forces the latest war in Gaza and demand the end of Israel 14 – the annual blockade of land, air and sea in Gaza. The demand for the occupation of Israel to be held accountable for all human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, the West Bank and the entire occupied Palestinian territory. Many present hope that the people who came leave with more awareness and willingness to help them on the journey to justice. “Remember Palestine, do not forget these people who are killed every day,” Alkaiyat said. “Please spread the word, please spread the truth.” The march was one of more than 90 events that took place across the country in support of Palestine. It comes just days after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire. A march led by Louisville law students in Palestine traveled through downtown Louisville. “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. The invasion must disappear,” a shout shouted from protesters during the march. Protesters said the incident was in response to Israeli airstrikes, which began on May 10, killing at least 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children. “We need people to understand that what is happening is real,” said Najma Amarkhail, a protester. “Something needs to change.” It’s a conflict that returned to the limelight in 2021, but many of the protesters on Sunday said Israel and Palestine have been at odds for most of a century. They believe the latest round of violence is giving Palestinian supporters the opportunity to talk about everything that is happening. “Palestine has been occupied for more than 73 years,” said Dana Alkaiyat, a protester. “Not many people know the suffering that people have gone through all these years. This war, it never stopped 73 years ago, and it will never stop if more and more people understand and study the history of Palestine, and they know what is happening in our country “. The group marched up the stairs to Metro City Hall where organizers issued a list of requirements at a local, national and international level. Approve the Boycott, Relocation, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Call for boycott and devaluation by all corporations and institutions that help finance the Israeli regime. Call for an end to our aid to financing the Israeli military occupation. Condemn Israeli occupation forces the latest war in Gaza and demand an end to Israel’s 14-year land, air and naval blockade on Gaza. Demand for the occupation of Israel to be held accountable for all human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, the West Bank and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory. Many present hope that the people who left leave with more awareness and willingness to help them on the journey to justice. “Remember Palestine, do not forget these people who are killed every day,” Alkaiyat said. “Please spread the word, please spread the truth.” The march was one of more than 90 events that took place across the country in support of Palestine. It comes just days after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos