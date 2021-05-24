Telangana Police pass easily after the day of excesses – New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: A day after police across the state enforced blockade measures to an unjustified extent, they act with some restraint on Sunday following the intervention of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The minister urged Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy to reduce his forces so that essential and emergency services are not affected. This followed the DGP meeting with police commissioners of Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad and by Sunday afternoon, police began to act discreetly, rather than terrifying even those who had an urgency to attend. On Saturday, police across the city stopped, imposed heavy fines and even beat food distribution and e-commerce agents, and seized their vehicles. People involved in Covid aid work were also penalized. Blood donors and thalassemia patients were also harassed and asked to pay challans. In some places, electricity department employees were also beaten, citing blocking violations. The police were released after the IT Minister wrote on Twitter, “Get some complaints about the police stopping food delivery services and others in anxiety. Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve as soon as possible.” Mahmood Ali also responded on Twitter saying, “Since I have received some requests for this, I will definitely hold an urgent meeting with the police department regarding the ban on essential services. [sic]”DGP, on Sunday, instructed all staff” to get in touch with all stakeholders and rectify all complaints earlier for the smooth supply of essential issues, while strengthening the implementation of the blockade “After meeting with the three commissioners of the police, in connection with some requests marked with disruption of essential services, DGP wrote on Twitter, “Directed them to ensure a smooth supply ahead while executing #StrikLockdown. Further, the three Police Commissioners have been instructed to contact all stakeholders and rectify any earlier complaints about the smooth supply of essential services, while strengthening the implementation of #LockDown. #StayHomeStaySafe. [sic]Later, KT Rama Rao announced on Twitter that the issue has been discussed with the Minister of Interior and DGP and they will issue a statement soon. This was followed by the decision by the police department on the issue of termination of essential services.

