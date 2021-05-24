Professor Cal U. designs murals at Pittsburgh International Airport | Local News

An art professor at the University of California at Pennsylvania used his adventure in the Arctic for a new installation on display at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Jim Bov, who teaches making jewelry, sculpture and 3D design, created the Glacial Front, which is featured in competition C through June.
It is drawn from his sabbatical project, Shadows of the Midnight Sun: Journey to the Arctic Circle in search of inspiration.
In October 2019, he was one of 29 artists and scientists sailing in a three-masted boat, 190 meters long from Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost city and through the Svalbard Islands, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.
This amazing land amazes us every day with its beauty, Bov said. We traveled within 10 degrees from the North Pole, a place few can see. From glaciers to polar bears and northern lights, the sights were beyond my expectations.
Bov set up brokers to embrace the body from sea ice and glacial deposits, photographed his ship comrades wearing them, and then returned natural materials to their place. He also used computer-aided design and a 3D printer to design and print parts based on the rugged Arctic landscape.
For the airport installation, he added an 8-foot stretch of glazed porcelain molds that resembled a line of remote glaciers.
When Jimmy presented his project in the Arctic, it was an immediate adaptation of the airport arts program, said Rachel Rearick, who oversees the airport arts and culture program.
The beauty of travel is that it presents endless possibilities and this work captures the wonders that exist when we look beyond ourselves and our daily lives, she said.
