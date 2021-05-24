Many Syrians can only dream of a future as secure as the election result





Recent studies show that 90 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt do not intend to return to Syria within the next year, even if they are unable to meet their basic needs in their host countries. In Damascus, the line between normalcy and chaos is often as narrow as a single street dividing neighborhoods. Some streets are as clean and tidy as they could be in Switzerland, while the surrounding suburbs have turned into rows of ruined buildings. The extreme contrast between the very rich – many of whom are collaborators of the Assad regime – and the regular middle-class people has manifested itself in every aspect of daily life. Sometimes you can see the latest cars on the road, BMW and Range Rovers from 2021, with Syrian license plates. Most people will have to work 1000 years to buy them. The rest of the country struggles to eat meat and find basic services, hunger is everywhere, said Doha Barakat, a student at the University of Damascus. For ordinary people, just finding the fuel to run a car is a challenge. Gasoline queues fill the streets as people wait for a weekly text message from a government-run service provider giving them a ration of just 25 liters of subsidized gasoline. I can no longer stand it, waiting for hours for gasoline and can not afford it, so to reduce costs I have to walk, said Zakaraya Aboud, a 27-year-old lawyer who now tries 30 minutes in the heat I go to work every day. I will try to transfer to Germany or France, by any means, even if it means I will be a refugee, if so, I will have to sell my car to do so, he added.

