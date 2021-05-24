Scotland captures First World Mixed Doubles Championship

Scotland, the birthplace of curls, won its first world title in the mixed doubles discipline on home ice on Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat won a 9-7 championship final against Norway Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who won the 2018 Olympic bronze.

The final was a first issue, in which each side scored a three-team plus a total of three deuces.

Dragging 7-5 at the end of the seventh, Scotland went into their power play and were immediately rewarded when Skaslien scored a guard on her first stone. The Scots kept the quarter-finals in play throughout the last and led 8-7 coming home.

With Norway time at 19 seconds, Skaslien threw an obstacle for the winning attempt and victory, but her tie stone was thrown too far. A measurement confirmed the Scottish steal and the 9-7 victory at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

“We can not fully believe it now, we are still a little in shock,” Dodds said. “But getting a three with our power play was massive.”

“It was such a tough game,” Mouat said. “We were probably unhappy for a while, but mixed doubles is a game you can stay in even if you are a couple. We both felt we could win it, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Celine Stucki-WCF

Untitled the first world titles for both Dodds and Mouat. Dodds plays second for Eve Muirhead’s Scottish women’s team (four players) and has won silver in the European and world youth game. Mouat overcomes the Scottish men’s team (with four players) that lost the 2021 World Cup final to Sweden a month ago, and which won the 2018 European Championship.

The mixed doubles marked Mouat’s fourth appearance in a championship final in four events played during two pandemic curl “bubble” events. In addition to the men’s world final in Calgary, Team Mouat also won two consecutive Grand Slam championship titles, the Champions Cup and the Players’ Championship.

Earlier Sunday, Sweden’s mixed doubles pair Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson won bronze medals with a 7-4 victory over Kerry Einarson and Brad Gushue of Canada.

The Swedes took the early lead, scoring four points at the end of the opening. They took the lead 6-2 at the break.

“After a tough loss (in the semi-finals) it was really good to get out there today, have fun and play as best we know we can,” said Sweden’s Almida De Val. “This week has been a lot of fun and I’m really proud of the way we played.”

“We played a lot of really good games,” said Oskar Eriksson. “Unfortunately, we lost to Norway yesterday, but they have been one of the best teams here all week. We are simply happy winning 10 of 11 matches. ”

Celine Stucki-WCF

The Canadians had qualified for the semi-finals after a stunning victory over Switzerland, in which Einarson threw a four-point deficit that Gushue called “one of the best hits I have ever seen”.

While the Reds did a quick Canadian job in one semifinal, Norway beat Sweden 7-6 in the other.

“I’m very proud of the way Kerry and I fought all week,” Gushue said. “Obviously we were tired and not the best, but we left it all on the ice and that’s all you can ask for.

“We are disappointed that we did not win a medal, but we are proud to have won the Olympic place for Canada.”

The championship qualified Canada, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom (via Scotland), Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland for the countries in Beijing 2022. China holds a position as the host country and the last two ships will be determined at an Olympic qualifying event. is announced.