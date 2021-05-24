International
First Nations Australians struggling with ‘great discrimination’, new report reveals
The people of Aboriginal Island and Torres Strait experience far more cases of “major discrimination” than the rest of the Australian population, new research reveals.
The report, conducted by Monash University researchers on behalf of Inclusive Australia, found the number of First Nations Australians who experienced a major form of discrimination raised between 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, about 29 per cent of First Nations Australians reported experiencing some form of major discrimination. That number rose to 52 percent in 2019 and 50 percent in 2020.
Major forms of discrimination include serious unfair treatment such as unfair rejection of a job or discouragement from continuing education.
In contrast, one in five people within the wider population reported experiencing racial discrimination in the last two years, according to the study.
Yorta Yorta board member Ian Hamm says the impact of the Covid-19 pandemics on Australian society has revealed a troubling set of events when it comes to First Nations rights.
The Black Lives Matter movement happened at the time when Covid really started hitting, Hamm told SBS News.
It was a movement about race in this country, about Aboriginal people in the justice system and I remember a lot of reactions on radio, television and general media not about the topic but more about how people could be together without social distancing and possible Covid eruptions.
Nearly two in five Australians said they “never” or “less than once a year” had contact with people from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait islands, or people from religious minority groups. The report noted that those with lower bias had more contact with a minority group.
“Australia is evolving as a society and a community, but I think it is doing it in an unequal way and it will take some time, for every two steps forward, one step back,” Mr Hamm said.
“This is the change of generations, there are parts that can be forced, but how do you win people’s hearts and minds? This is a longer game.
“It takes some time to get to where diversity is the status quo.”
The younger generations
In December 2020, Australians rated their personal well-being as 6.7 out of ten on average. The results of the report show that the population was more satisfied with their sense of security and their personal relationships while being the least satisfied with their future security.
Young people aged 18 to 24 reported feeling excluded during the pandemic, being hit hardest by unemployment levels and having doubts about future security.
According to the report, high discrimination against young people increased in 2020 to 56.8 percent compared to 44.5 percent a year earlier.
Many young people feel like they had the worst of Covid and that is true, they were disproportionately hit, Mr Hamm said.
Young people feel as if they thought less about their education with the closure of schools and universities.
They are also more concerned about their world at large, as with the environmental debate, they want to be a part of what it feels like to be discriminated against by not getting involved.
According to Inclusive Australia CEO Andrea Pearman, while the pandemic and its limitations may have reminded many of the importance of family, community and caring for our most vulnerable people, COVID-19 also highlighted gaps.
What faces too much is the huge gap in compassion and involvement that has been shown to Torres Stress’s young and Aboriginal and Icelandic people compared to others during the pandemic and before, she said.
It is a problem that we must seek to better understand and begin to address.
