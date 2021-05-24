Less than 1% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients report serious side effects





Social distance and other health protocols apply at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City, one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city, on April 8, 2021. Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday, May 24, 2021, says less than 1 % of those who received the vaccine reported serious “very rare” side effects. TINA PANGANIBAN-PEREZ.

Less than 1% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious “very rare” side effects, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday. Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said 0.012% of the reported side effects were serious while 1.10% were non-serious. The Philippines has administered over 4 million COVID-19 strokes since May 22, of which 3.1 million were first doses and 949,939 were second doses. An expert had previously said that fever, headache, vaccination site pain, muscle aches and high blood pressure were some of the most non-serious side effects reported after COVID-19 vaccination. On the other hand, a serious side event is one that requires hospitalization, involves death or a life-threatening reaction, and causes significant disability or birth defects and fetal malformations. “So far, according to our National Post-Immunization Committee, we have not seen any of these serious or non-serious side effects caused directly by vaccines,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino at a news conference. in the Internet . She also assured the public that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the Philippines were found to be safe and effective after a rigorous evaluation process. This is after Vice President Leni Robredo expressed concern that DOH’s “brand agnostic” policy, in which there will be no public announcement of brands available at vaccination sites, could undermine public confidence in the inoculation campaign. DOH previously assured the public that they would be informed on the spot about the brand of vaccines to be administered to them. A vaccine expert also said that all COVID-19 vaccines that are rolled in the country perform well in real world conditions. —KG, GMA News

