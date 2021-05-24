International
The need for a joint Pak-Iran strategy stressed
ISLAMABAD:
Development Communication Network (Devcom-Pakistan) DTN and the Tehran International Institute for Studies and Research (TISRI) jointly organized a webinar on ‘Iran-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations: Opportunities for Cooperation and Convergence’ on Thursday.
Experts from both sides who attended the event noted that Pakistan-Iran diplomatic relations are based on commonalities of language, literature, culture and religion that can enhance bilateral strategic and trade co-operation for a favorable situation. Following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the two countries should have an agreed strategy to address the evolving security and peace situation in the region.
The panel of experts included the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former ISI chief and geopolitical analyst Mohammad Asad Durrani, research analyst and former ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani, former Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mashaallah Shakeri, Iran cultural advisor Ehsan Khazaei, Director of South Asia Studies at TISRI Dr. Somaye Morovati and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed who also moderated the discussion.
Participants from both sides, expressing their views, called for enhanced cultural cooperation and heritage tourism to bring the people of the two countries closer and to restore the extremely close and very cordial relationship that existed between Islamabad. and Tehran before 1979.
The speakers said that engaging young people in a variety of sectors is essential. In addition, CPEC could be another economic and trade link for closer Pakistan-Iran links. A youth expedition from Chabahar to Gwadar would lead to better understanding between the people of both sides and would open up many views of cooperation.
Read also The US president is putting pressure on Pakistan as it announces the end of the ‘war forever’ in Afghanistan
Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said three factors will promote Iran-Pakistan ties in the future. First, the CPEC and the regional link are essential to the economic future of both countries. At the same time, the Iran-China deal will prove a plus for Pakistan, securing its western wings and helping develop Gwadar but. Second, with potential instability in Afghanistan, US withdrawal, counterterrorism cooperation, and border management will bring the two countries closer together as they both seek stability in Afghanistan. Third, with US pressure on Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan could play the role of mediator for all issues between Tehran and Riyadh.
He said Pakistan supports the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of all sanctions against Iran. A new plus point is the closer relationship between the military and the security institutions of the two countries.
Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Asad Durrani said Pakistan-Iran relations were generally good with their peak before the revolution in Iran. During the Khomeini era, the US, then our close ally in Afghanistan, wanted our relations to degrade due to the siege of its embassy in Tehran, but Pakistan refused and has since represented Iranian interests in Washington.
He said after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the two countries joined hands with Russia, China and Turkey to manage the chaos after the US withdrawal. Balancing our relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran has been a challenge. Some fanatics have promoted sectarianism several times, but a common interest prevailed.
Ambassador (retired) Mashaallah Shakeri said Pakistan and Iran enjoy centuries-old cultural, social, political, economic and trade relations. However, developments in both countries since 1979 have had drastic consequences.
Ambassador (retd) Asif Durrani said the strength of Pakistan-Iran relations is that they have no disagreements, although they may differ in perceptions on specific issues. The two countries have always cooperated bilaterally and in international forums. In 2008, Pakistan backed Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) while India gave a negative vote against Iran. Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
He said both countries face foreign-inspired terrorism and separatism and live in insecure neighborhoods facing varying degrees of external pressure. Since the beginning of his revolution, Iran has had to face American anger while Pakistan is a victim of Indian hostility and external pressures. The Iran-Saudi rivalry is a challenge for Pakistani diplomacy. A Saudi-Iranian rapprochement is needed to reduce tensions in the Middle East.
Reham Khan suggested managing perceptions in both countries and engaging young people for cultural co-operation and joint ventures in as many areas as possible. Good things on both sides are shared to deny the propaganda of their enemies.
Dr Somaye Morovati said Iran and Pakistan have a long history of co-operation that would provide support for boosting economic, trade and political relations between the two countries. The US has been an influential foreign actor in Iran-Pakistan relations. The issue of India-US strategic partnership and the crisis in Afghanistan requires Pakistan to maintain a superficial relationship with the US Iran’s foreign policy in the face of sanctions is to strengthen relations with its neighbors despite US plans against it.
Published in The Express Tribune, May 24thth, 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]