The need for a joint Pak-Iran strategy stressed

ISLAMABAD:



Development Communication Network (Devcom-Pakistan) DTN and the Tehran International Institute for Studies and Research (TISRI) jointly organized a webinar on ‘Iran-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations: Opportunities for Cooperation and Convergence’ on Thursday.

Experts from both sides who attended the event noted that Pakistan-Iran diplomatic relations are based on commonalities of language, literature, culture and religion that can enhance bilateral strategic and trade co-operation for a favorable situation. Following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the two countries should have an agreed strategy to address the evolving security and peace situation in the region.

The panel of experts included the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former ISI chief and geopolitical analyst Mohammad Asad Durrani, research analyst and former ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani, former Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mashaallah Shakeri, Iran cultural advisor Ehsan Khazaei, Director of South Asia Studies at TISRI Dr. Somaye Morovati and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed who also moderated the discussion.

Participants from both sides, expressing their views, called for enhanced cultural cooperation and heritage tourism to bring the people of the two countries closer and to restore the extremely close and very cordial relationship that existed between Islamabad. and Tehran before 1979.

The speakers said that engaging young people in a variety of sectors is essential. In addition, CPEC could be another economic and trade link for closer Pakistan-Iran links. A youth expedition from Chabahar to Gwadar would lead to better understanding between the people of both sides and would open up many views of cooperation.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said three factors will promote Iran-Pakistan ties in the future. First, the CPEC and the regional link are essential to the economic future of both countries. At the same time, the Iran-China deal will prove a plus for Pakistan, securing its western wings and helping develop Gwadar but. Second, with potential instability in Afghanistan, US withdrawal, counterterrorism cooperation, and border management will bring the two countries closer together as they both seek stability in Afghanistan. Third, with US pressure on Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan could play the role of mediator for all issues between Tehran and Riyadh.

He said Pakistan supports the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of all sanctions against Iran. A new plus point is the closer relationship between the military and the security institutions of the two countries.

Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Asad Durrani said Pakistan-Iran relations were generally good with their peak before the revolution in Iran. During the Khomeini era, the US, then our close ally in Afghanistan, wanted our relations to degrade due to the siege of its embassy in Tehran, but Pakistan refused and has since represented Iranian interests in Washington.

He said after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the two countries joined hands with Russia, China and Turkey to manage the chaos after the US withdrawal. Balancing our relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran has been a challenge. Some fanatics have promoted sectarianism several times, but a common interest prevailed.

Ambassador (retired) Mashaallah Shakeri said Pakistan and Iran enjoy centuries-old cultural, social, political, economic and trade relations. However, developments in both countries since 1979 have had drastic consequences.

Ambassador (retd) Asif Durrani said the strength of Pakistan-Iran relations is that they have no disagreements, although they may differ in perceptions on specific issues. The two countries have always cooperated bilaterally and in international forums. In 2008, Pakistan backed Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) while India gave a negative vote against Iran. Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

He said both countries face foreign-inspired terrorism and separatism and live in insecure neighborhoods facing varying degrees of external pressure. Since the beginning of his revolution, Iran has had to face American anger while Pakistan is a victim of Indian hostility and external pressures. The Iran-Saudi rivalry is a challenge for Pakistani diplomacy. A Saudi-Iranian rapprochement is needed to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Reham Khan suggested managing perceptions in both countries and engaging young people for cultural co-operation and joint ventures in as many areas as possible. Good things on both sides are shared to deny the propaganda of their enemies.

Dr Somaye Morovati said Iran and Pakistan have a long history of co-operation that would provide support for boosting economic, trade and political relations between the two countries. The US has been an influential foreign actor in Iran-Pakistan relations. The issue of India-US strategic partnership and the crisis in Afghanistan requires Pakistan to maintain a superficial relationship with the US Iran’s foreign policy in the face of sanctions is to strengthen relations with its neighbors despite US plans against it.

Published in The Express Tribune, May 24thth, 2021.