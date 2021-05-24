Give peace a chance to end the crisis in Myanmar

A flash mob protest angered the regime in Yangon in April.

from Kavi Chongkittavorn May 24, 2021

As the Myanmar swamp enters its fourth month, it is clear that all the protagonists are still entertaining thoughts of desires that their side will prevail.

Oh Buddha, they should have already realized that if all the actors do not start the peace process, the momentum generated by the meeting of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on April 24 will be at stake.

If so, not only Myanmar but the whole of Southeast Asia will fall into a dark pit. More instability, more casualties and more armed resistance will tear apart the Land of Golden Pagodas and the Indo-Pacific region.

It is therefore of great importance that local and foreign players understand the current general dynamics within the fenced country. Otherwise, the parties to the conflict will continue to live inside their echo room, convinced they are winning. For any peace process to have a chance, they must be on the same page and understand that their current dispute is a loss-making effort.

The most important player at the moment is Tatmadaw, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Since he took power on February 1, Tatmadaw has shown that the Myanmar people are no longer their parents, as are ingrained in the military motto. As the days go by, the number of casualties continues to rise and will not decrease until the junta feels confident that internal security is under control.

Tatmadaw must stop any violence against its own people immediately. If the confrontation continues unabated as it has done in recent weeks, it will further destabilize the country and encourage the regime to use even more violence to contain the resistance. Worse, it would attract outside help and support of all kinds for poor people.

As for the brave people of Myanmar, they have to come to terms with the fact that they are now going through a long war with the regime. Over the past four months, they have shown their courage and willingness to die for democracy and the rule of law. These martyrs will be remembered and recorded in the annals of Myanmar history. Those who are still breathing have a choice of staying alive and safe from COVID-19 to fight another day.

It’s pointless for them to come out and turn into moving targets for regime pedestrians. Although the use of deadly weapons against protesters has declined since the Jakarta meeting, the regime has used a more subtle crackdown by arresting and abducting professionals, journalists and activists. So far, according to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners, more than 800 people have been killed and 4,000 imprisoned, including nearly 70 journalists.

The situation on the ground has not yet reached a level of calm or stalemate that would allow a speedy start to the dialogue process. To get there, all supporters, both local and international, need to act in a coordinated manner and encourage their followers to move on to the next stage.

If there is a calm of violence and more stability in all 14 regions, then ASEAN can move in a more meaningful way. For now, ASEAN chairman Brunei Darussalam must endure harsh criticism from his colleagues, particularly from Indonesia, for lack of action.

ASEAN has already pressured the State Administrative Council (SAC), as the regime is officially known, to come up with dates for an initial visit by a joint team representing the ASEAN chair. Without the ASEAN field team, it will be difficult for other operations, especially the necessary humanitarian aid.

From ASEAN’s point of view, sending the ASEAN team with prominent people, including the chair representative and the group leader, to a conflict zone is a difficult decision. Of course, their safety must be guaranteed and ASEAN must ensure that no stakeholders benefit from their visit by inciting violence or other disruptive activities that would affect their journey.

To date, the SAC has not yet set dates for the proposed visit. The notification of the ASEAN envoy and members of the humanitarian aid task force will not be made until after the joint visit.

With only 166 days left under Brunei’s presidency, it is quite urgent that a clear mandate and framework with specific deadlines be agreed as stated in the five-point consensus.

The military junta has previously stated it would take at least two years before the current emergency rule ends with a democratic Burma. Given the Tatmadaws’s past activities and carelessness, no one takes their words seriously.

The tasks of ASEAN will never end until the people of Burma long for peace and democracy.

The next ASEAN chair, Cambodia, will take over on October 29th and should continue to implement the agreed action plans until 2022 or even early 2023, when Indonesia will serve as the chair.

Indonesia’s active role in shaping ASEAN’s approach to the crisis in Myanmar is indicative of its regional vision. As the third largest democracy in the world, it would be appropriate if Indonesia could lead and strengthen the democratization process in Myanmar.

(Kavi Chongkittavorn is a veteran journalist on regional issues. His views are his own.)

