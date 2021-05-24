The Western Cape now has 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites

Cape Town – To date, there are 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites operating in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape government last week said the number of vaccination sites in the province will increase to 53 as of Monday, May 24, 2021, with more to come.

This is part of the provincial scale approach where they will bring more sites to the internet regularly, to significantly increase the number of vaccines administered each day.

Our Department of Health will bring 23 more public vaccination sites online, bringing the total number of public vaccination sites to 42.

The private sector will have 11 functional sites as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing the internet 4 additional sites as of May 24, said Prime Minister Alan Winde.

We will also continue with contacts with nursing homes in the City of Cape Town and start with contacts with nursing homes in suburban municipalities.

“I’m also happy to confirm that the first 6 public vaccination sites in rural areas will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale,” he said.

These pages are:

Beaufort West Hospital in central Karoo district

Harry Comay Hospital in the garden street district

TC Newman CDC in Cape Winelands district

Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands district

Caledon Hospital in Overberg district

Swartland Hospital in West Coast District

The Prime Minister said that the plan is to finally scale up to 70 areas in the metro and 184 areas in districts outside the city.

The following pages are already operational:

Pelican Park Clinic

Mathew Goniwe Clinic

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospitals

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Center

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Center

Human Resources Day Community Center

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Center

Gugulethu Clinic

First River Clinic

Cape Town Civic Center (Occupational Health Office)

Private sites in Clicks stores include:

Constantina

Tygervalley

Westcoast Village

The blue road

Paarl Mall

Vredendal Shopping Center

Edgemead

The new sites coming online from Monday are:

Bishop Lavis Clinic

Bothasig CDC

Adriaanse Clinic

Chesnut Clinic

Chestnut Satellite Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC

Kraaifontein Clinic

Breakfast Library

Lansdowne Library Hall

Ocean Civic Center

Reed CDC Road

Ruimte Street Satellite Clinic

Stikland Hospital

CDC Symphony Way

Tafelsig Thus Center

Beaufort West Hospitals

Harry Comay Hospital

TC Newman CDC

Worcester CDC

Caledon Hospital

Swartland Hospital

In addition to public sites, the following private sector sites will also hit the Internet on Monday:

Cape Gate Mediclinic

Milnerton Mediclinic

Geneva Mediclinic

Vergelegen Mediclinic

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial * 134 * 832 # and follow the instructions (FREE on all South African networks), or the word WhatsApp REGISTER at 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 years old and have registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with a meeting date and location. For those who are already registered, this should come in the next two or three weeks.

Get vaccinated at your first dose.

Vaccination card certification.

An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine is given).

Kepi ​​Argus