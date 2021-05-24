The Western Cape now has 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites

Cape Town – To date, there are 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites operating in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape government last week said the number of vaccination sites in the province will increase to 53 as of Monday, May 24, 2021, with more to come.
This is part of the provincial scale approach where they will bring more sites to the internet regularly, to significantly increase the number of vaccines administered each day.
Our Department of Health will bring 23 more public vaccination sites online, bringing the total number of public vaccination sites to 42.
The private sector will have 11 functional sites as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing the internet 4 additional sites as of May 24, said Prime Minister Alan Winde.
We will also continue with contacts with nursing homes in the City of Cape Town and start with contacts with nursing homes in suburban municipalities.
“I’m also happy to confirm that the first 6 public vaccination sites in rural areas will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale,” he said.
These pages are:
Beaufort West Hospital in central Karoo district
Harry Comay Hospital in the garden street district
TC Newman CDC in Cape Winelands district
Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands district
Caledon Hospital in Overberg district
Swartland Hospital in West Coast District
The Prime Minister said that the plan is to finally scale up to 70 areas in the metro and 184 areas in districts outside the city.
The following pages are already operational:
Pelican Park Clinic
Mathew Goniwe Clinic
Brooklyn Chest Hospital
Helderberg Hospitals
Mitchells Plain Hospital
Khayelitsha Hospital
Karl Bremer Hospital
Brackenfell Clinic
Gugulethu Community Health Clinic
Hanover Park Community Day Center
Cross Roads Community Health Clinic
Dr Abdurahman Community Day Center
Human Resources Day Community Center
Heideveld Community Health Clinic
Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic
Nyanga Community Day Center
Gugulethu Clinic
First River Clinic
Cape Town Civic Center (Occupational Health Office)
Private sites in Clicks stores include:
Constantina
Tygervalley
Westcoast Village
The blue road
Paarl Mall
Vredendal Shopping Center
Edgemead
The new sites coming online from Monday are:
Bishop Lavis Clinic
Bothasig CDC
Adriaanse Clinic
Chesnut Clinic
Chestnut Satellite Clinic
Delft CHC
Durbanville CDC
Goodwood CDC
Kraaifontein Clinic
Breakfast Library
Lansdowne Library Hall
Ocean Civic Center
Reed CDC Road
Ruimte Street Satellite Clinic
Stikland Hospital
CDC Symphony Way
Tafelsig Thus Center
Beaufort West Hospitals
Harry Comay Hospital
TC Newman CDC
Worcester CDC
Caledon Hospital
Swartland Hospital
In addition to public sites, the following private sector sites will also hit the Internet on Monday:
Cape Gate Mediclinic
Milnerton Mediclinic
Geneva Mediclinic
Vergelegen Mediclinic
To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial * 134 * 832 # and follow the instructions (FREE on all South African networks), or the word WhatsApp REGISTER at 0600 123456.
If you are over 60 years old and have registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:
An SMS confirming your registration.
A second SMS with a meeting date and location. For those who are already registered, this should come in the next two or three weeks.
Get vaccinated at your first dose.
Vaccination card certification.
An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine is given).
Kepi Argus
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos