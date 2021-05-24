Confidence in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine increases





The public’s willingness to receive a Covid-19 vaccine has increased significantly since the beginning of the year, according to a survey by the Irish Pharmaceutical Health Association.

A follow-up study by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of IPHA shows that 63% of people will get a vaccine. When this is combined with the vaccinated group, 26% at the time of the survey, that number rises to over 88% 13 points higher than the percentage of people who said they would receive a Covid-19 vaccine in January. The survey was conducted between April 30 and May 11.

Between January and May, the number of people who said they would either not be vaccinated or were unsure about getting a vaccine dropped. Raises In January, 7% said they would refuse to be acquitted and 18% were unsure. This month, 4% generally say they will refuse a vaccine and 7% are unsure. There is more skepticism than those between the ages of 25 and 34, with 9% of those age groups saying they will not take a hit and 12% saying they are not sure. The results come as the industry seeks a global effort to increase dose sharing. Bernard Mallee, Director of Communications and Advocacy at IPHA, said: “It is very clear that vaccination is helping to contain the disease, with indicators across mortality, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and the load of issues stabilizing or decreasing. “This is enabling the country to be gradually unlocked. The health authorities deserve a lot of credit for the speed and efficiency with which they have managed the vaccination program. With vaccine manufacturers investing in their sites and forming nearly 300 partnerships and partnerships globally, production has grown in just a few months from zero to 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month, he added. Mr Mallee said that by the end of this year, analysts predict that 11 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be produced, “enough doses to vaccinate the world’s adult population”. Divide vaccines He called on governments, which have significant domestic supplies of the vaccine, to share them with low- and low-income countries. He went on to say that vaccination is a global success story in health and development, saving millions of lives each year. We have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Vaccines administered in Ireland help prevent 13 diseases including measles, meningitis and whooping cough. “Now we are on a path to adding COVID-19 to the list.”

