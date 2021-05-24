Defeated Prime Minister Samoa refuses to relinquish power





Samoa defeats Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi on Monday refused to step down after losing elections in April despite the country’s Supreme Court urging lawmakers to elect a new leader. Mr Malielegaoi, who had been prime minister for more than 22 years, plunged the country into a constitutional crisis by suspending the oath of elected Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa that was due to take place on Monday. The Supreme Court had overturned this. Mr Malielegaoi has also blocked the parliament building from the inside and refused to allow Mataafa. Ms. Mataafa, the opposition leader who has decided to swear in, has called it a bloodless coup. She says she is suspicious of the incumbent prime minister. This is an illegal takeover of the government, basically this is what coups are, she told the media. Ms. Mataafa is set to become the country’s first female prime minister after the election. Recommended The country’s constitution requires politicians to meet within 45 days of the election. Monday was the deadline to swear in the country’s new leader. Ms. Mataafa says: He does not want to accept defeat, he does not want to leave the seat of power. We must fight this because we want to keep this country as a country governed democratically by the rule of law. Meanwhile, police have been on alert. The Samoa chief justice and judiciary and police commission were also locked out of the parliament building, in their full ceremonial clothes. The House House official told Ms Mataafa and her supporters that he had received orders to keep the building locked by the Speaker of the House and incumbent Prime Minister Mr Malielegaoi himself. Local reports said Ms. Mataafa publicly urged the clerk to open the door of the parliament buildings. We need courageous Samoans now, to turn power into the hands of the people, into our people to support our choices. We please, you can do this. Meanwhile, Ms. Mataafa has urged Pacific leaders to support a just democratic process. Because it is a bloodless coup, people do not worry or are bothered by it. We will continue to sit here in the sacred areas of parliament that belong to our people. If you do not allow us to enter the house, we will stay here. We’ve all waited, they’ve all waited, Paramount Chiefs, Chiefs and all of us. There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that house. Let’s leave it to the law, she also told her supporters. Pat Conroy, Said the Australian Shadow Minister for the Pacific that the country was very disturbed by what happened in Samoa. He said: The Samoan people expressed their will in the last elections, I call on all political parties to respect this expression.







