Australian of the Year criticizes Prime Minister Scott Morrisons for responding to the acceptance speech

Australian of the Year Grace Tame has fired Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his dull response to her emotional acceptance speech, revealing a friend stated after that the man is not doing anything right.

Ms Tame’s powerful acceptance speech was hailed as “powerful” and “extraordinary” on the eve of Australia Day this year when she launched a call to action on child sexual abuse.

As a 15-year-old high school student in Tasmania, she was repeatedly raped by a 58-year-old teacher and then forced into a legal battle through the Let Her Speak campaign for freedom to tell her story.

“All survivors of child sexual abuse, this is for us. When we share, we heal. “Together we can end child sexual abuse,” Ms Tame said in her acceptance speech.

“I remember when he said, ‘Don’t make a sound.’ Well, listen to me now, using my voice in the middle of the chorus of voices that will not be silenced. ”

But in a podcast with Betoota Lawyer, Ms. Tame has revealed for the first time that she was submissive to the Prime Minister’s response after she left the speech crying.

“Do you know what he said to me, right after I finished that speech and we are in front of a media wall? I did not shit you, he leaned over and right in my ear he goes “Well, dude, I bet I felt good to get him out,” she said.

One of the podcast hosts then responds, “Christ. You know even if he thought it was a nice thing to say that is also an issue.”

Ms Tame said even her manager’s mother, who was an “eternal Liberal voter” thought the Prime Minister’s answer was wrong.

“So my manager’s mother. She is 90 years old. She has been a lifelong Liberal voter. She just goes, ‘that man does nothing right’, ” Mrs. Tame laughed.

The host then stated that the Prime Minister’s reaction was “shocking”.

“My next question was, did you think, at the time delivering that speech that the man sitting next to you would spend the rest of the year avoiding you,” he said.

Ms. Tame does not dispute the claim that the Prime Minister avoided her during her reign as Australian of the Year following her outspoken criticism of the Morrison Government.

“I could not have predicted who could really have it. “Crazy crazy,” she laughed.

The 26-year-old activist also said she would not apologize for criticizing new Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker.

“The new Assistant Minister for Women is someone who has aligned himself with the commentator who gave my abuser a platform,” she said.

“I do not really see any merit in getting the title for tat and entering a stealing match, it does not serve any purpose. So, I stated these facts. And the reaction from her was that I was uninformed about her previous pro bono work history for survivors of sexual violence, which has to do with such a good example of moral licensing that I think I can find it, except that you know, ‘I’m not a sexist, I voted for Julia Gillard’, ‘I’m not a racist. I have a black friend ‘. yes

“Anyway, that’s what she came out and said, but then she also went to the media and complained because she sent me direct or indirect messages on Instagram, even though I do not follow her.

“Which I think is a bit like …

HOST 2: “I passed your house and blew the horn!”

HOST 1: “I opened the window of my living room and called your name and I did not hear any answer. I have extended my hand. ”

GOD: Yes – “I sat in a room and thought about you. Why did you not reach? ”

HOST 2: Man, that’s an easy answer.

GOD: I just think, it’s not that I do not want to sit back and set aside changes when necessary and work with people. But I believe pedophilia is an absolute mistake, right? And if you do not absolutely disagree, then forgive him. And she is lined up with this person who has enabled a kind of culture. “And so I just do not think she is the right person for the job.”

News.com.au has contacted the Office of the Prime Minister and Ms. Stoker for comment.

Challenged in the exchange at the time of the question, Mr. Morrison said he did not remember the exact words he used, but he had nothing but praise for the speech.

“I would agree it was, indeed, a very bold speech,” he said.

“I can not recall the exact words I used, Mr. Chairman, but I would not question it in any way form or form, what Tame said. Approximately this is my memory. It was a very bold statement. .This is exactly what I meant when I told her on that occasion.It was a very proud moment for her and her struggle and her great challenge for a long period of time and what she did on that occasion was to talk to a very loud voice about what had happened to him.

“I think raising her voice that way would be good for so many victims of sexual harassment (and abuse) across the country. This is exactly what I wanted to say. Exactly what I meant. I do not know why any other meaning may have been put on those words. ”