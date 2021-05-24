The death toll from the India virus exceeds 300,000, the 3rd highest in the world





COVID-19 death toll in India has crossed 300,000 as a devastating rise in new infections appears to be easing in major cities

NEW DELHI – India went through another grim milestone of more than 300,000 people missing from the coronavirus as a devastating rise in infections seemed to be easing in the big cities but crippling the poorest village. The milestone, as recorded by India’s health ministry, comes as slow vaccine births have damaged the country’s fight against the pandemic, forcing many to lose their pictures, and a rare but fatal fungal infection that affects COVID-19 patients has worried doctors. The death toll in India is the third highest reported in the world, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million coronavirus victims worldwide, although the actual numbers are thought to be significantly higher. The health ministry on Monday reported 4,454 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total death toll to 303,720. It also reported 222,315 new infections, which raised the total to nearly 27 million. It is almost certain that both are sub-calculations. From remote Himalayan villages in the north, through vast central wetlands and sandy beaches in the south, the pandemic has flooded India’s unfunded healthcare system as it quickly spread across the country. In the capital, New Delhi, residents have died at home without oxygen as hospitals depleted limited supplies. In Mumbai, patients with COVID-19 have died in crowded hospital corridors. In rural villages, fever and shortness of breath took people before they were even tested for coronavirus. While megacities have seen signs of improvement in recent days, the virus has not ended up with India in any way. It seems to have already taken a terrible toll on the country’s large rural areas, where most people live and where health care is limited. In recent weeks, hundreds of bodies have been washed ashore on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh. Many others have been found buried in shallow graves along its sandy shores. She has raised concerns that they are the remains of COVID-19 victims. India’s vaccination machine has also slowed down recently and many states say they do not have enough vaccines to administer. The world’s largest vaccine-producing nation has fully vaccinated just over 41.6 million people, or just 3.8% of its nearly 1.4 billion population. The first known COVID-19 death in India occurred on March 12, 2020, in the southern state of Karnataka. It took seven months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The number reached 200,000 deaths at the end of April. The next 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 27 days as new infections spread through dense cities and rural areas and overloaded healthcare systems on the verge of collapse. Deaths and average daily cases have dropped slightly in recent weeks and the government on Sunday said it was conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests, with more than 2.1 million samples tested in the previous 24 hours.

