Sleepyhead’s multibillion-dollar development takes off
Independent commissioners have approved a $ 1 billion industrial development and housing project in northern Waikato.
But leaders at two major Waikato organizations are not ruling out an appeal to the Environmental Court.
Sleepyhead aims to create a large manufacturing and housing community in Hinewai, bringing potentially 2,600 jobs and 1,100 homes for 3,000 people.
A panel of commissioners has given Sleepyhead the green light to turn 178 acres of rural land there into industrial, commercial and residential land.
Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said the biggest card was played in favor of the project.
Dominico Zapata / Sende
Ohinewai in North Waikato is set to become where Sleepyhead plans to build a massive facility which also includes affordable housing for their staff (This video was first published in November, 2019).
READ MORE:
* Prosperity ticket: Sleepyhead development promises for iwi, leaders say
* Sleepyhead Development Concerns can become a ‘slum’ if homes do not sell
* NZTA was concerned that the development of Sleepyhead would put too many cars on the new highway
Everything else stands outside of that decision, Sanson said.
The development would be a game-changer for the Hinwai and Huntly communities, as well as the entire Waikato region, Sanson said.
He expected that there would be considerable employment opportunities for those living in Huntly, as well as people traveling from Waip by motorway, or half an hour away to Paeroa.
It will bring jobs, revitalize northern Waikato with new affordable housing, and encourage other commercial investment in the area.
Hunting residents and Marave leaders have previously said employment opportunities could be a boon to Waikato people in the north.
The district, stuck between Hamilton and Auckland, was under great pressure to supply affordable housing, Sanson said.
Information from the New Zealand Real Estate Institute (REINZ) shows that house prices in Huntly have risen 72.4 per cent over the past year, rising from an average price of $ 290,000 in April 2020 to $ 500,000 in April 2021 .
Told Sleepyhead CEO Craig Turner stuff the company was working with Kinga Ora on a way to create affordable residential homes in the country.
We are still trying to make $ 500,000 the highest number for homes.
We have managed to get there because our people have no more opportunities than that.
But the construction of the foam factory eventually bringing in 100 jobs would come first and could start as early as February 2022.
This is currently being reviewed under the Covid-19 Governments Adoption Act.
Turner said the decision was an important moment for the project.
It’s a good decision, it’s a 100-page decision, which shows it is well considered and well thought out.
The panel of independent commissioners Dr Phil Mitchell, Paul Cooney, Dynes Fulton and Weo Maag approved full resonance for industrial, business and residential areas.
In their report, the commissioners said the Sleepyheads proposal would provide significant economic, social and employment benefits in the Huntly / hinewai area and the wider Waikato region.
Development can contribute about $ 200 million a year to the local economy.
They also criticized the opposition from both Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Waikato Regional Council to being two public organizations that took ingrained positions for development under a doctrinal approach.
But he told Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington stuff he was shocked by the conclusion of the commissioners.
While he supported the industrial site, he maintained that housing should not be located in Hinewai on flood-prone land where there was no adequate infrastructure.
We as a council should look at this decision very carefully, we should ask if there are reasons for appeal, there may not be.
Waikato-Tainui general manager of development and welfare Marae Tukere said they will also have to read the full decision before deciding whether to appeal.
Tukere said Waikato-Tainui supported the industrial site but had environmental and sewage concerns about housing.
Waikato-Tainui had been very clear with the council whether it had the capacity to support wastewater treatment there.
Sanson said the zoning of the residential land had been allowed by the commissioners, but came with considerable wastewater conditions.
The council should operate a wastewater system for development.
This is in line with what we expected [major wastewater infrastructure] should occur in the circle regardless of Sleepyhead.
If the zoning decision is upheld after the appeal period, Ambury Properties (Sleepyhead property arm) will still have to apply for a number of land use and subdivision approvals to carry out the planned development, some of which are progressing quick process steps
