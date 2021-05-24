Allegations of treason as Samoan deputies hold swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and declare new PM | Samoa

In dramatic scenes in the Pacific nation of Samoa, lawmakers have called an ad hoc swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and announced their party leader as the new prime minister.

The move came after the interim government refused to convene parliament on Monday to allow a transition of power, shutting down the elected prime minister and her supporters outside the parliament building.

In an unprecedented move, Fiame-elected Prime Minister Naomi Mataafa took the oath of office in a tent outside the closed parliament, with her party later announcing on social media that she was Samoa’s new prime minister.

Samoa’s parliament was due to convene on Monday to swear in a new government, more than a month after a stabbing election, which was followed by a legal challenge, a second round of voting and strong constitutional maneuvers.

The election was the deadliest war in the country’s history and had the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which has ruled Samoa for 39 years, challenged by insurgent Fatatuaua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party. , which was founded in June 2020

The election resulted in 25 votes each for HRPP and FAST, but an independent MP threw his support behind FAST, giving them a majority.

The HRPP subsequently stated that the 10% quota for female MPs had not been met and appointed an additional female MP, increasing its number to 26. The Supreme Court of Samoa last week ruled that this use of the gender quota was inappropriate, paving the way for a FAST victory.

After weeks of maneuvers by the HRPP, the country’s supreme court ordered parliament on Sunday to convene on Monday and allow the swearing-in of the new parliament, which would have ended the country’s electoral drama, and said Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the leader of FAST, become the country’s first female prime minister.

Fiame was previously deputy prime minister and left HRPP last year. She took over her former leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is the second longest-serving prime minister in the world and has been in that role for more than 22 years.

Samoa’s chief justice and police and judiciary commissioner was denied entry to the House of Parliament on Monday when they arrived for the swearing-in ceremony. Photos: Nofoilo Samoa Talafou

However, the interim government of Tuilaepa on Monday postponed the parliamentary session and closed the Parliament House in the capital, Apia, blocking the entry of FAST MPs.

After Fiame and other FAST MPs held an oath-taking ceremony outside parliament, Tuilaepa denounced Fiame’s actions as treason and the highest form of illegal conduct.

This is not a place of stupid people, he said at a news conference Monday afternoon. Weve almost had 60 years of sovereignty. Now it looks like we are run by the mafia.

Fiame told FAST party members and supporters Monday morning, behind closed doors, that: We are here to uphold the orders of the supreme court and convene parliament.

The chief justice and judiciary and Samoa police commission, who play roles in the swearing-in of the new members of parliament, also climbed into the Parliament House building Monday morning, wearing full ceremonial clothes and were also locked up.

The housekeeper, Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei, explained that the building had been blocked by order of the Speaker of the House and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa.

I am following the instructions given to me, Tiatia told Fiame during a public exchange.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who has been Samoa’s prime minister for more than 22 years, refused to concede defeat Monday and accused FAST deputies of arriving for a parliamentary session of breaking and entering. Photos: FACEBOOK

She urged him to reconsider and open the doors, saying: We need a brave Samoan now, the return of power into the hands of the people, to our people to support our choices. We please Tiatia, you can do it.

Fiame told supporters: We will continue to sit here in the sacred areas of parliament that belong to our people. If you do not allow us to enter the house, we will stay here. We’ve all waited, they’ve all waited, the chiefs, the chiefs and all of us. There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that house. Let’s leave it to the law.

Tuilaepa hosted an HRPP meeting denouncing FAST’s actions at the bases of parliament and accusing them of breaking and entering.

They have desecrated the lands of parliament and made a fuss in our sacred lands, they are trying to use force to open the House of Parliament, he said.

They need to know better, he said. There remains only one known government even if it is a caretaker government. The public is accountable to a prime minister and ministers and that is with this government.