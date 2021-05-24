International
Allegations of treason as Samoan deputies hold swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and declare new PM | Samoa
In dramatic scenes in the Pacific nation of Samoa, lawmakers have called an ad hoc swearing-in ceremony outside parliament and announced their party leader as the new prime minister.
The move came after the interim government refused to convene parliament on Monday to allow a transition of power, shutting down the elected prime minister and her supporters outside the parliament building.
In an unprecedented move, Fiame-elected Prime Minister Naomi Mataafa took the oath of office in a tent outside the closed parliament, with her party later announcing on social media that she was Samoa’s new prime minister.
Samoa’s parliament was due to convene on Monday to swear in a new government, more than a month after a stabbing election, which was followed by a legal challenge, a second round of voting and strong constitutional maneuvers.
The election was the deadliest war in the country’s history and had the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), which has ruled Samoa for 39 years, challenged by insurgent Fatatuaua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party. , which was founded in June 2020
The election resulted in 25 votes each for HRPP and FAST, but an independent MP threw his support behind FAST, giving them a majority.
The HRPP subsequently stated that the 10% quota for female MPs had not been met and appointed an additional female MP, increasing its number to 26. The Supreme Court of Samoa last week ruled that this use of the gender quota was inappropriate, paving the way for a FAST victory.
After weeks of maneuvers by the HRPP, the country’s supreme court ordered parliament on Sunday to convene on Monday and allow the swearing-in of the new parliament, which would have ended the country’s electoral drama, and said Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the leader of FAST, become the country’s first female prime minister.
Fiame was previously deputy prime minister and left HRPP last year. She took over her former leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is the second longest-serving prime minister in the world and has been in that role for more than 22 years.
However, the interim government of Tuilaepa on Monday postponed the parliamentary session and closed the Parliament House in the capital, Apia, blocking the entry of FAST MPs.
After Fiame and other FAST MPs held an oath-taking ceremony outside parliament, Tuilaepa denounced Fiame’s actions as treason and the highest form of illegal conduct.
This is not a place of stupid people, he said at a news conference Monday afternoon. Weve almost had 60 years of sovereignty. Now it looks like we are run by the mafia.
Fiame told FAST party members and supporters Monday morning, behind closed doors, that: We are here to uphold the orders of the supreme court and convene parliament.
The chief justice and judiciary and Samoa police commission, who play roles in the swearing-in of the new members of parliament, also climbed into the Parliament House building Monday morning, wearing full ceremonial clothes and were also locked up.
The housekeeper, Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei, explained that the building had been blocked by order of the Speaker of the House and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa.
I am following the instructions given to me, Tiatia told Fiame during a public exchange.
She urged him to reconsider and open the doors, saying: We need a brave Samoan now, the return of power into the hands of the people, to our people to support our choices. We please Tiatia, you can do it.
Fiame told supporters: We will continue to sit here in the sacred areas of parliament that belong to our people. If you do not allow us to enter the house, we will stay here. We’ve all waited, they’ve all waited, the chiefs, the chiefs and all of us. There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that house. Let’s leave it to the law.
Tuilaepa hosted an HRPP meeting denouncing FAST’s actions at the bases of parliament and accusing them of breaking and entering.
They have desecrated the lands of parliament and made a fuss in our sacred lands, they are trying to use force to open the House of Parliament, he said.
They need to know better, he said. There remains only one known government even if it is a caretaker government. The public is accountable to a prime minister and ministers and that is with this government.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]