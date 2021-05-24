Australian of the Year Grace Tame criticizes Scott Morrison’s response to the acceptance speech

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference in Sydney, Australia. Photo / AP

Australian of the Year Grace Tame has fired Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his dull response to her word of emotional acceptance, revealing a friend who later stated “that man does nothing right”.

Tame’s acceptance speech was hailed as “powerful” and “extraordinary” on the eve of Australia Day this year when she launched a call to action on child sexual abuse.

As a 15-year-old high school student in Tasmania, she was repeatedly raped by a 58-year-old teacher and then forced into a legal battle through the Let Her Speak campaign for freedom to tell her story.

“All child sexual abuse survivors, this is for us. When we share, we recover. Together we can end child sexual abuse,” Tame said in her acceptance speech.

“I remember when he said, ‘Don’t make a sound.’ Well, listen to me now, using my voice in the middle of the chorus of voices that will not be silenced.”

But in a podcast with The Betoota Advocate, Tame has revealed for the first time that she was submissive to the Prime Minister’s response after she left the speech crying.

“Do you know what he said to me, right after I finished that speech and we’re in front of a media wall? I’m not kidding, he leaned over and goes right in my ear” I took it out, “she said.

One of the podcast hosts then responds, “Christ. You know even if he thought it was a nice thing to say that is also an issue.”

Tame said even her manager’s mother, who was an “eternal Liberal voter” thought the Prime Minister’s response was wrong.

“So my manager’s mom. She’m 90. She’ve been a lifelong Liberal voter. She just goes, ‘that man is not doing anything right,’ ‘Tame laughed.

The host then stated that the Prime Minister’s reaction was “a shock”.

“My next question was, did you think, at the time delivering that speech that the man sitting next to you would spend the rest of the year avoiding you,” he said.

Grace Tame speaks at the National Press Club on March 3, 2021 in Canberra, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Tame does not dispute the claim that the Prime Minister avoided her during her reign as Australian of the Year after her outspoken criticism of the Morrison government.

“I could not have predicted it, who could really have it. Crazy crazy,” she laughed.

The 26-year-old activist also said she would not apologize for criticizing new Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker.

“The new Assistant Minister for Women is someone who has aligned himself with the commenter who gave my abuser a platform,” she said.

“I do not really see any merit in getting the title for tat and entering the stealth match, it does not serve any purpose. So, I said these facts. And the reaction from her was that I was uninformed of her story previous pro bono work for survivors of sexual violence, which has to do with such a good example of moral licensing that i think i can find, except that you know, ‘I’m not a sexist, I voted for Julia Gillard ‘,’ I’m not a racist. I have a black friend. ‘ Yes.

“Anyway, that’s what she came out and said, but then she also went to the media and complained because she sent me direct messages, or direct on Instagram, even though I don’t follow her.

implemented: I just think, it’s not that I do not want to sit down and set aside differences when necessary and work with people. But I believe pedophilia is an absolute mistake, right? And if you do not absolutely disagree, then forgive him. And she is lined up with this person who has enabled a kind of culture. “And so I just do not think she’s the right person for the job.”

Challenged in exchange at the time of the question, Morrison said he did not remember the exact words he used, but he had nothing but praise for the speech.

“I would agree it was, indeed, a very bold speech,” he said.

“I can not recall the exact words I used, Mr. President, but I would not question it in any form or form, what Tame said. This is roughly my memory. It was a very bold statement. .This is exactly what I meant when I told her on that occasion.It was a very proud moment for her and her struggle and her great challenge for a long period of time and what she did on that occasion was to speak with one voice very strong for what he had he thought.

“I think raising her voice that way would have been good for so many victims of sexual abuse (abuse) across the country. That’s exactly what I meant. Exactly what I meant. I do not know why some other meaning may have been put on these words. “