The Western Cape government says the third wave could be hit in two or three weeks
The Western Cape government says the province is facing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, adding that it could enter the third wave within two to three weeks.
“The Western Cape is currently facing a resurgence as it has seen an increase in the number of its cases every day for the past 12 days.
“While this is not yet a third wave, it is the first sign we are heading towards one,” Prime Minister Alan Winde said over the weekend.
Winde said his government was ensuring the province had enough healthcare workers before the third wave.
“The Western Cape government has prepared a lot of beds, oxygen and staff before a third wave.
“In our trajectory, we could face a third wave in two or three weeks. “This depends on several factors, most importantly, the behavior of our residents in preventing the spread of the virus,” said the Prime Minister.
He said the province was fully prepared for the increase in cases and had adopted a five-point plan that included changing community behaviors to prevent infection; Surveillance and blast response; Capacity of the Covid-19 scaling health platform, when required; Maintenance of comprehensive services; and Maintaining and protecting the well-being of health care workers.
“Our guiding director remains that no person will be denied access to life-saving medical treatment. We need to make sure we have enough beds, staff and oxygen to respond effectively in the coming month.
He said the Department of Provincial Health will also continue to monitor how much oxygen has been used over the coming weeks.
Intermediate care
“In the western cape, the combined public-private utilization is currently at 31.84 tons per day or 45.49% of production capacity.
“In total, 70 tonnes are available per day from the Afrox Western Cape plant, which we believe is enough to respond to a third wave peak,” Winde said.
He said the Western Cape government had enough bed capacity to respond to the revival and would build capacity where needed.
“In planning for a possible third wave, we must ensure that we have sufficient bed capacity for those in need of intermediate care, senior care or the ICU.
“I can confirm that the Western Cape has sufficient bed capacity to respond to resuscitation in cases of COVID-19 and through previous investments during this pandemic can bring additional bed capacity online where and when needed.” he said.
As of Friday, May 21, the Western Cape had recorded a total; of 3,243 active COVID-19 infections.
Painting: Spraying
