Sun-hungry Britons flock to Spain despite amber warnings as first flights leave UK

The sun-hungry Britons are heading to Spain this morning as the country opened up to UK tourists.
Vacationers from the UK do not have to take a negative test to enter Spain as of today.
The first flight from Stansted Airport to Alicante – which serves Benidorm – is taking off at 6:35 a.m., and The Mirror is boarding with passengers.
Elizabeth Chapman, 61, of Cambridge, is expecting an emotional reunion with her daughter and two grandchildren in Benidorm.
She has not seen them in over a year.
She feels emotional and I’m trying to hold her together – I look forward to seeing them all and embracing them, she said.
I booked on Friday when I found out that Spain was opening up to the UK.
I did both vaccines and I set up a PCR test even though it is not required now.
For Carole Hutchison and her partner Christopher Couper, from Fife, their reason for traveling is completely different.
The couple have booked fertility treatment in Alicante and are in a race against time as they have to arrive at the clinic by noon.
They have a taxi waiting for them at the airport for landing right after 10am and the clinic is not thawing the embryos until they are told they are on the plane.
They had to fly from Edinburgh to Heathrow with BA on Friday, to then go to Spain, but they were told they were not allowed to fly to Heathrow because they were then heading to Spain, which at the time was under coveted restrictions.
This despite the fact that twice last year they flew to the same clinic for treatment when the country was under covid restrictions.
Carole, 42, a public health practitioner for the NHS, said: “It has been very stressful and we have to hurry as soon as we get down to Alicante and try to get through the airport as soon as possible.
I have been taking the medication required for months and it is a window into the time when it could happen, we could not believe we were not allowed to fly on Friday.
Ten minutes after we were told we found out Spain was opening from today, so we booked on this flight.
We lost a lot of money during the flight and this is a massive relief we can get on this flight, but it is certainly very stressful.
We fly towards tomorrow in quarantine for 10 days.
Karen Flaun, 49, lives in Mercia and returned to the UK in November to see the family with the intention of staying for Christmas – but she has been stranded ever since.
It has been wonderful to spend so much time with family, but I am certainly looking forward to returning to my home in Mercia and seeing what the house is like – and of course getting some sun.
Deli Watt, 82, and her husband Alexander, 83, from Oundle, Northamptonshire, booked three weeks ago to return to their holiday home in Xativa.
It’s good luck that Spain is reopening and we are by chance on this flight. We had a chance when we booked it and it paid off.
We were really looking forward to getting out there after such a difficult year.
