DOH: Metro Manila posts 1,200 new COVID-19 cases a day
MANILA, Philippines Metro Manila now records 1,226 new cases of COVID-19 per day based on a seven-day moving average, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.
Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said this was a drop from previous weeks of 1,500 new cases on average. However, the numbers should return to pre-overvoltage levels before March.
Meaning diminishes [ang mga kaso]. The decline continues, but we have not seen it really fast and continue to decline, so we really need to continue to be careful, she said at an online press conference.
(This means that the number of new cases is declining. However, we have not yet seen a rapid decline in cases, so we must continue to be cautious.)
READ: Average new COVID-19 cases every day in NCR reduced by 30%
According to the Vergeire, the average number of new cases per day in Metro Manila was only 430 in January and February.
That’s our goal, for us to have that kind of level again, she said.
Meanwhile, Vergeire said DOH and other interested agencies are now discussing the future quarantine status on NCR Plus, covering Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan, as well as other areas in the country to submit a recommendation. for the Inter-T Task Force of the Outgoing Infectious Diseases Management Agency next week.
NCR Plus is currently under general community quarantine with increased restrictions that will expire on May 31st.
Metro Manila has 12,441 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, based on the DOH COVID-19 tracker. Across the country, there are 50,635 active cases in total.
