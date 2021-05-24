G7 countries agree to ban international coal funding | Living news





Berlin / London: The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to suspend international funding for coal-fired projects by the end of this year and to withdraw such support for all fossil fuels. , to meet agreed goals on climate change. Banning fossil fuel financing is seen as a major step the world can take to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, which scientists say would avoid the most devastating effects of climate change. Getting Japan on board to end international funding of coal projects in such a short period of time means those countries, such as China, which still support coal are increasingly isolated and may face with more pressure to stop. In a statement, which Reuters saw and reported earlier, the Group of Seven – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – plus the European Union said “international investment in coal should be stopped. tani “. “(We) are committed to taking concrete steps towards an absolute end to the new direct government support for international production of uninterrupted thermal coal energy by the end of 2021, including official development assistance, export finance, investment and financial support and trade promotion. “ Coal is considered uninterrupted when burning for energy or heat without using technology to capture the resulting emissions, a system not yet widely used in power generation. Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate summit, has made the ban on international coal financing a “personal priority” to help end the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, demanding that the UN summit in November be “the one sending” coal in history “. He called on China to define “its short-term policies that will then help achieve long-term goals, and the entire Chinese system must deliver what President Xi Jinping has set as his policy goals.” Be more specific, say the green groups The G7 nations also agreed to “work with other global partners to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission vehicles”, “overwhelmingly” by decarbonizing the energy sector in the 2030s and moving away from international fossil fuel financing, albeit no specific date was given for that purpose. They reiterated their commitment to the Paris Agreement 2015 to catch temperatures rising as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times and to the developed climate country’s goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion a year by in 2020 to 2025. US climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 largest economies in the world to comply with the measures. But some green groups said as they welcomed the steps, the G7 needed to set a stricter calendar. Rebecca Newsom, head of policy at Greenpeace UK, said: “Many of these promises remain vague when we need them to be specific and to define the actions envisaged on schedule.” In a report earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made its warning even harsher, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach zero. shows until the middle of the century. The number of countries that have pledged to reach net zero has increased, but even if their commitments are fully met, there will still be 22 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide worldwide by 2050 that would lead to temperature rises of around 2.1C by 2100, the IEA said in its report “Net Zero by 2050”.

