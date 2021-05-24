Top International AP News at 3:47 am EDT

Daily beast

Strange new turn in the case of 4-year-old Gernon cash

Photo by The Daily Beast / Photo by the Dallas County Police Department DALLAS Following the abduction and murder of 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Dallas last week, neighbor Jose Alvarado checked his security cameras for any footage that could help investigators. What he found sent a calming spine. The video is from 10 weeks before little Cash was left dead from stab wounds to the ground. But it shows the teenager accused of kidnapping him, Darriynn Brown, sculpting across the street, opening the gate to Alvarado’s courtyard and looking before he left quickly. “It’s really scary,” Alvarado told The Daily Beast. I have two kids, a girl and a boy, and they play basketball in the backyard. Alvarado’s house shares a back alley with the home of Monica Sherrod, 35, who was caring for Cash and his twin, Carter. She said she was meeting the twins’ father, Trevor Gernon, a 31-year-old construction worker, until he reportedly left town in March when a court ordered him to appear in rehab. That left Sherrod caring for the boys for the next two months in the knowledge of their mother, Melinda Seagroves, who lives in Houston. Early in the morning of May 15, a young man entered the twin bedroom, picked up a still-sleeping Cash from the small bed he shared with Carter, and left the shocking scene captured in black and white by a monitor i baby. Footage, taken by the Daily Mail, shows the intruder returning about two hours later, hovering over the bed where Carter remained asleep, before leaving abruptly as if shaken by something. By then, Cash was already dead. Square Antwainese, a Dallas-based teacher who lives in the area, was out for her morning walk around 6:45 a.m. when she saw a pile of hair on the ground that she thought belonged to a dog. I was on the phone with my mom, Square told The Daily Beast. As I approached, I could see an arm and a leg and as soon as I started crying, saying, Mom, I think it is coming over a body. And I started, Mom, it’s a baby! He is a child! And the baby had blood all over his face. At that moment, my mom told me to pick up the phone with her and immediately call 911 The baby had ants all over her lower legs. So I almost knew he was gone. The father of the 4-year-old Assassin in Dallas Apologizing for Leaving KidsSquare said she remembers he was in denial, and hoped Cash was actually sleeping, even though he was clearly dead. I was just trying to put together all the possible stories; there was no way in my mind to think anyone would do it with a baby, she said, adding that she stayed with Cashs’s body until police and paramedics arrived so no one would run her. A couple leaving the garage, I was forced to stop them to let them know this baby was on the ground, Square said. More than three hours later, Sherrod reported lost money. The day he was missing, I got up late and thought it was weird, Sherrod would later tell the Daily Mail. I was like, It’s already 10 o’clock, guys. So I realized that Cash was still in bed. Cash Gernon was abducted from his bed on May 15th. Material Later that day, police arrested Brown, 18, who lives with his parents about half a mile from where Cashs’s body was found, according to court documents. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, but not murder because police said they are awaiting the outcome of forensic tests. Held instead of the $ 1.5 million bail, Brown could not be asked for comment and does not have a lawyer listed in the court records. His mother, Mimi, told reporters that she believes her son is preparing. An entangled network of relationships, criminal records and an unknown motive depend on the issue. Sherrod, the mother of several children, has a criminal record that includes assault. and DWI. Trevor Gernon, who has a wide sheet of rap, seems to be gone; a phone number listed under his name was disconnected. Darriynn Brown, meanwhile, is said to be a friend of one of the Sherrods children and was seen playing with the children in Sherrods care. Sherrod initially characterized any relationship she or her children had with Brown, who attended the same high school as at least one of the boys living in her home, as minimal. She later told a reporter that Brown had visited her home two days before Cashs’s murder, but she was at the grocery store at the time. According to numerous neighbors, Brown was not ultimately an unfamiliar face around the neighborhood. One told The Daily Beast that the teenager regularly played football and basketball with some of the kids living with Sherrod. Others said they had spotted Brown on their Ring security cameras hanging in the area. Little information has emerged about Seagroves, who now has custody of Carter. Seagroves did not respond to numerous interview requests, but her mother, Connie Ward, told The Daily Beast this week: We are not ready to make any statements. My family is broken. It has been a nightmare listening and watching the news about our baby and the stories reported to be false. Seagroves does not appear to have had any brush with the law, but court records show that both Sherrod and Gernon have records that include arrests for their parents’s attacks. In 2013, Sherrod pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother, Lezlee Pinkerton. According to a criminal statement signed by Officer Glenn Burkheimer-Lubeck of the Harris County Office of Consultants, Sherrod deliberately hit Pinkerton in the head and chest with her hand and pulled him to the ground, then caused[d] Pinkerton bodily injury by stepping on foot [Pinkertons] toes with her feet. The complainant reports that she believes her toes are broken, she says in the oath. Sherrod was sentenced to two years of community oversight, participation in a domestic violence treatment program, a $ 100 donation to a domestic violence center, and a $ 200 fine. In 2018, Gernon was arrested by lawmakers from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting his father, Roger Gernon, during a dispute over a credit card bill, Texas court records show. When Roger Gernon told his son he was going to call the police, Trevor grabbed the phone, bled the fathers’ arm with his fingernails and punched him in the chest. Charged with misdemeanor assault and interfering with an emergency call, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 68 days in jail in the county. In addition to assaulting family members, both Sherrod and Gernon have a history of theft, fraud, and drug possession. Sherrods’ most recent arrest was for DWI; she has also pleaded guilty to charges of identity fraud, possession of bugs, driving without a license and theft of a minor offense. Gernons’ most recent arrest was for possession of narcotics in 2020. He was previously charged with possession of methamphetamine in 2016. His rap sheet includes a number of other crimes.Neal Flanagan, who co-owns a corrosion business , told The Daily Beast that he met Gernon in high school, then reconnected in 2016. He gave Gernon some work because he was fighting. Then things went awry. My ex-wife and I were married at the time, Flanagan said. We had started problems. She broke up with me in January 2017. That was when Trevor and she started seeing each other. I have never seen him since, Flanagan said. A few years later, he posted me on Facebook. Like, Hey buddy. How have you been? Like nothing has ever happened. “When he was sober, Gernon was as good as you could ask,” said Neals father Johnny Flanagan. “But he added that he was not surprised Gernon got up without his sons. He is one of those guys. such goes in any way the wind blows, you know, and it will do good for a few months and then it will do bad for a few months and you know, just get up and disappear, said Flanagan.Gernons location is unknown. Following his indictment on drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a hearing on March 29, 2021 and thus lost a $ 10,000 payment.He now has an open warrant for his arrest.His sister posted a video on YouTube with a pardon recording from him In it, he says he left town looking for work and did not want to disturb the boys routine, so he left them behind.I have paid the latest price and painful for my poor judgment and I must live with this destruction each d itë, he said. I will never forgive myself f I could go back and do everything differently. This is a nightmare that does not go away once you open your eyes in the morning. We just do not understand how this can happen to such a bright and cheerful child. None of the various defense attorneys who represented Sherrod or Gernon in court agreed to speak, citing the attorney-client privilege. The death of money has raised many questions about those responsible for it. But in the neighborhood where he spent his last months, the main mystery is why someone would kill a vulnerable child and leave him on the street like trash. Steven Monacelli The working-class Dallas Mountain Creek section is a quiet place, bordered on one side by the 600-acre protected nature Cedar Ridge. The houses are in good shape and the yards are clean. On the road where Cashs’s body was found, locals have been stopping at a shrine to leave toys, flowers and other memories. The woman who found Cashs’s body, meanwhile, has struggled with her emotions since that morning. It has been difficult. It really was hard, Square told the Daily Beast. I have a 3-year-old and as I was dealing with this and processing this, I am learning that I have little trigger. If I see a little boy, 4, 3, 5, I would burst into tears. It's just a trigger for me. My daughter is like a trigger. Sometimes the shell says something and gets sick crying. Because even though I did not know that baby, he was robbed of life. So it has been really hard. It has been really hard to process just this. And no matter how hard you try to move forward, you cannot see what I saw. Rohrlich reported from New York, and Monacelli from Dallas.