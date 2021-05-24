The center tells Delhi HC that no one is dying because they do not have certificates





The Center on Monday objected to the urgent hearing of a group of claims in the Delhi High Court to recognize same-sex marriage in India, Bar and bench reported. Attorney General Tushar Mehta argued that the government was focusing only on real urgent issues amid the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. You do not need a marriage certificate for hospitals, Mehta said. No one is dying because they do not have a marriage certificate. A trial of Judges Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal adjourned the hearing after hearing the submissions until July 6th. The claims sought to recognize same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act. During Monday’s proceedings, senior lawyer Saurab Kirpal, representing one of the plaintiffs, told the court that the government should be neutral and the court should determine the urgency of the case. Attorney Menaka Guruswamy also pressed for an urgent hearing, arguing that this affected the daily lives of citizens. We are left out in hospitals, medical treatment, she said. The attorney general dismissed Guruswamys’s submissions and raised the issue of changing the list before the bench. The judges then asked the Center to seek clarification on the list issue. Guruswamy said the petitions were sent from the bench of chief judges in Endlaw and Bansal to be heard. In February, the Center told the Delhi High Court that despite the decriminalization of homosexuality under Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code, same-sex marriage was not a fundamental right in the country. In an oath, the central government also stated that a same-sex couple living together as partners and having sex was not comparable to an Indian family unit. The Government of the Union stated that a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution was subject to the procedures prescribed by law, and same-sex marriages were not recognized or accepted in any uncodified personal law or in any codified statutory law. In a same-sex marriage, it was not possible or feasible to call one of the partners as a man and the other as a woman and thus, the legal scheme of many legal acts would become otiose, the government declared.

