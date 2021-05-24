Passengers crash rates, rush from Assam Railway Station to avoid Covid-19 testing





As we fight the deadly virus, Assam has made Covid-19 testing mandatory upon arrival for all train passengers to keep citizens safe. All the boundaries of carelessness were crossed in an act of paranoia when about 400 train passengers arriving at a train station in Assam were forcibly removed from the premises in order not to be tested for COVID-19. A video of the incident reported by NDTV shows people rushing from the train station while police and officials watch. The incident which brought to light the people carelessness and gentleness of the authorities took place at the Jagi Road railway station, about 60 kilometers from Guwahati. The relevant authorities could restrain only a small part of those who had landed on Jagi Road. The passengers were mostly migrant workers, who also included women and children. Lying for a period of five days, the workers had traveled by Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express. The journey had started from Kanyakumari to Tamil Nadu and had passed through Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. The event felt like a moment dj vu as a similar incident took place in Bihar last month. At the time, dozens of people rushed from a train station in Buxar for fear of Covid testing. Some of these people even had small children with them. At a time when social distancing, personal hygiene and disguise have become as important as oxygen, such behavior is not only horrible but also life threatening. Nearly 6,000 fresh cases of Covid were reported in Assam on May 23, bringing the overall infection rate to over 3.65 lakh. It also recorded nearly 80 deaths due to coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total fatalities to a total of 2,667. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

