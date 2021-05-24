Woman who refused to wear a mask in MBS goes out of court without masks, but wears one to enter, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The first woman in a viral video clip refusing to put on a mask while at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on May 15 approached the State Court building on Monday afternoon (May 24) without wearing a mask.
Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, who wore sunglasses, put on a mask only when she was near the entrance.
She arrived in court only around 1.15pm for a hearing on an indictment for an alleged offense last year under Act Covid-19 (Interim Measures).
She is contesting a criminal charge for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth “at any time” at the Newton Hawker Center between 7:20 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020.
Phoon is accused of committing the offense during the breaker period, which was set from April 7 to June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.
On Monday afternoon, the prosecution requested an adjournment of the trial, pending further investigation.
Phoon had tried to remove her mask before going to court, but District Judge A. Sangeetha ordered her to wear her mask throughout the proceedings.
Phoon asked why the prosecution had wanted to postpone the case and who would pay for any administrative costs that would occur.
However, she later did not oppose the prosecution’s request, saying she would be compelled in good faith.
When prosecutor Imran Hamid suggested she provide her contact details so the prosecution could contact and update her accordingly, Phoon declined to disclose her phone number because “it was not public information.” She said details could be sent to her residential address.
The case has been postponed to a pre-trial status conference on June 23rd.
Phoon made headlines earlier this month after a video showed him arguing with a Safe Distance Ambassador (SDA) at the MBS.
In the clip, one can see an SDA trying to persuade Phoon to put on a mask. Phoon then asks the SDA if it has a “badge”.
She is heard saying, “If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?”
When the SDA responds that it represents the MBS, Phoon says: “This is what you say. I can say that I am a police officer.”
At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen grabbing a mask which she puts in her pocket.
In an earlier statement, police said they received a phone call about the incident around 5.15pm on May 15th.
Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar cases when she was seen in various buildings and institutions without disguise.
There are at least two other videos circulating which show him in public places without camouflage.
One of the videos is supposed to have been taken at VivoCity in February this year, and the other at Clarke Quay Central in December last year.
After leaving the court around 3 a.m. Monday, Phoon was seen removing her mask while holding a water bottle. She did not drink from it.
First-time offenders who break the law under the Covid-19 (Interim Measures) Act can face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $ 10,000.
Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $ 20,000.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos