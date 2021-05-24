Woman who refused to wear a mask in MBS goes out of court without masks, but wears one to enter, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The first woman in a viral video clip refusing to put on a mask while at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on May 15 approached the State Court building on Monday afternoon (May 24) without wearing a mask.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, who wore sunglasses, put on a mask only when she was near the entrance.

She arrived in court only around 1.15pm for a hearing on an indictment for an alleged offense last year under Act Covid-19 (Interim Measures).

She is contesting a criminal charge for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth “at any time” at the Newton Hawker Center between 7:20 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020.

Phoon is accused of committing the offense during the breaker period, which was set from April 7 to June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday afternoon, the prosecution requested an adjournment of the trial, pending further investigation.

Phoon had tried to remove her mask before going to court, but District Judge A. Sangeetha ordered her to wear her mask throughout the proceedings.

Phoon asked why the prosecution had wanted to postpone the case and who would pay for any administrative costs that would occur.

However, she later did not oppose the prosecution’s request, saying she would be compelled in good faith.

When prosecutor Imran Hamid suggested she provide her contact details so the prosecution could contact and update her accordingly, Phoon declined to disclose her phone number because “it was not public information.” She said details could be sent to her residential address.

The case has been postponed to a pre-trial status conference on June 23rd.

Phoon made headlines earlier this month after a video showed him arguing with a Safe Distance Ambassador (SDA) at the MBS.

In the clip, one can see an SDA trying to persuade Phoon to put on a mask. Phoon then asks the SDA if it has a “badge”.

She is heard saying, “If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?”

When the SDA responds that it represents the MBS, Phoon says: “This is what you say. I can say that I am a police officer.”

At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen grabbing a mask which she puts in her pocket.



At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen grabbing a mask which she puts in her pocket. PHOTOGRAPHS :: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK

In an earlier statement, police said they received a phone call about the incident around 5.15pm on May 15th.

Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar cases when she was seen in various buildings and institutions without disguise.

There are at least two other videos circulating which show him in public places without camouflage.



There are at least two other videos circulating, showing the woman in public places without disguise. One of the videos was allegedly taken at VivoCity (left), while the other was at Clarke Quay Central.

PHOTOGRAPHS :: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK

One of the videos is supposed to have been taken at VivoCity in February this year, and the other at Clarke Quay Central in December last year.

After leaving the court around 3 a.m. Monday, Phoon was seen removing her mask while holding a water bottle. She did not drink from it.



After leaving the court, Phoon was seen removing his mask while holding a water bottle. She did not drink from it. PHOTO ST: KELVIN CHNG

First-time offenders who break the law under the Covid-19 (Interim Measures) Act can face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $ 10,000.

Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $ 20,000.