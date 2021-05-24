Brexit News: EU leaders to issue Brexit statement as they ignore UK warnings | Politics | tidings





At an EU summit today, the bloc will warn against efforts to lower the Northern Ireland Protocol amid fears the border plan is causing divisions in the region. This comes as France accused Britain of games with special arrangements to prevent a strong border. In the draft conclusions, seen by Express.co.uk, EU leaders say: “Relations with the UK must remain mutually beneficial and under no circumstances can they undermine the integrity of the Single Market, Customs Union or autonomy of EU decision-making. “

This is seen as a nod to Prime Minister Mr Johnson’s efforts to eliminate trade controls in the Irish Sea introduced by his 2019 Brexit divorce agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, to avoid a strong border, Northern Ireland essentially remains within the EU single market, with a number of customs controls on goods shipped from the rest of the UK. The deals were partly blamed for a recent wave of violence in the regions, with Loyal communities fearing their country in the UK was being undermined. Brexit Minister Lord Frost has worked with his EU counterparts to reduce friction caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.

But last week he acknowledged that talks between Brussels and London on implementing border regulations have not been “extremely productive”. Tensions are rising ahead of the summer march season, with Downing Street setting a July 12 deadline to ease trade controls in the Irish Sea. In a fierce attack on Britain, France has ordered London to be “responsible” over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Europe ‘s hardline minister, Clement Beaune, said: “We can not accept that there is a political game with such a sensitive issue. “This is a central part of European stability, you can not play with it. We will never play with this. But we can not accept that the protocol is easily taken by any party. ” He added: “So I’m just saying, and we’re discussing it, of course, with the British side, do not play with protocol.” YOU MUST READ: EU crisis: Finland’s new finance chief threatens to veto EU debt union

Mr Beaune said: “Protocol is not a problem. Protocol is the solution to the border problems created by Brexit. ” The Frenchman, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, has recently held talks on the issue with colleagues from Ireland and the Netherlands. Last week Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said efforts to unilaterally circumvent post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland would be a “disaster”.







