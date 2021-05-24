International
Widows finally get answers after the 2013 Southland crash
All Shona Brenssell and Dale Waitokia wanted was the truth of how their husbands died.
Eight years after the crash that killed Murray Wayne Brenssell known as Wayne and his passenger Toby Waitokia; an investigating physician has found that it was a perfect storm of circumstances that caused the crash, rather than the driver’s fault.
It was incorrect and unfair to say that the Tapanui driver contributed to the cause of a fatal truck accident when he crashed into the Tapanui Highway on December 6, 2013, wrote his discovery forensic pathologist Peter Ryan.
Ryan heard the case after the Brenssell and Waitokia families expressed their dissatisfaction with Coroner’s original findings and the Police investigation.
The men had been driving a truck towing a low-load 4-axle semi-trailer carrying a load of 23 tonnes of pre-fabricated concrete panels placed in an A-frame when they spun in a 2.7 km turn at south of Waikoikoi.
Initial investigations suggested that a braking maneuver by Brenssell was the cause of the collision.
After considering more evidence and expert opinions, Coroner Ryan found that frame A was more likely to collapse when they entered the turn, shifting the weight and starting the rotation sequence.
This is what their families believed had happened and why they kept pushing to change the initial finding.
Dale Waitokia said it would not matter who was driving.
It was not the driver’s fault. We knew frameworks A failed. They failed because they were rusty and old, she said.
Brenssell happened to see the trailer towing through the city a few minutes before the collision and remembered thinking: What the hell is that and who carries them all?
She heard about the accident shortly after thanks to a Facebook post, before Police spoke to her.
Waitokia and Brenssell waited 12 months before they could get their hands on the investigation report and noticed errors on the front page.
A witness was later found to be suspicious and as coroner Peter Ryan discovered, there was not enough photographic evidence taken at the scene.
By now, the previous six-month statute of limitations for prosecution had passed, but the woman simply could not accept that the man focused on the security they knew had been unreasonably restrained or was speedy.
Thus, Waynes cousin Barry Munroe, who had worked as a contract excavator for many years, helped the widows understand the mechanics of the accident and even built a model used in the coronary hearing to explain the sequence of events while the laws of the Southland community Denise Lorman helped them legally postpone.
People would say let it rest, but you can not when you know something is wrong, said Waitokia.
I would have done the same if it were the other way around [if Toby was driving]. It was hard, but we had to do it.
The widows encouraged anyone facing a similar legal battle not to give up.
When you know something is wrong, you need to move on. You have to fight for what you believe in. These guys deserve the truth, Waitokia said.
They are pleased that the statute of limitations has been extended to six months, but want it to be indefinite for cases that require further investigation.
Calls from the family lead Police to investigate and engage further crash experts in New Zealand and Australia, who reviewed all evidence from the original crash, before recommending to the Attorney General that the case go to a hearing. second of the Court.
Police acknowledged the findings in a statement Monday.
Senior Detective Malcolm Inglis said it had been a long way for families to get to this point.
“They were determined to make sure they got the answers to what caused this clash and took the lives of their loved ones,” he said.
Police accepted the Brenssell and Waitokia families, as well as collision experts who reviewed the evidence.
As part of his finding, Coroner Ryan recommended that the design and manufacture of all A frames used to carry heavy and high loads on trucks or trailers should be certified.
The New Zealand Transport Agency was generally supportive of this and was considering including it in Switzerland Land Transport Rule: Heavy Vehicles 2004, Wrote Ryan.
Waitokia is pleased with the recommendation. Hopefully this does not happen to anyone else, she said.
