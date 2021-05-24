Sonu Sood says he ‘feels powerless’ as he loses patients for Covid-19





It is not wrong to say that Sonu Sood has become a medium for people in need who are struggling with Covid-19. The actor has consistently helped people during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not as easy as it seems. On Sunday evening, Sonu Sood wrote that he was heartbroken while losing some of his patients in Covid-19. “Losing a patient you tried to save is nothing less than losing yours,” Sood wrote, adding, “it’s so hard to face the family whose boyfriend you promised to save. I lost today. “Families you have been in contact with at least 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he concluded. Losing a patient trying to save is nothing less than losing yours. So hard to face the family, whose boyfriend you had promised to save. Today I lost some. Families you have been in contact with at least 10 times a day will lose the connection forever. Feeling powerless. sood fund (@SonuSood) May 23, 2021 Soon, his fans removed some comments to cheer the actor. “Service to humanity is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom radiate through you until all who look at you are enlightened by its reflection. Be like the stars, bright and shining at the height of their celestial station. A real hero, “wrote @ Shumaira143 on Twitter. “Trying to save lives is a big task. You were too good to feel less useful, instead of getting the easier way! .. A true leader will always feel responsible! My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and my best wishes for your work! “@iamnaseerahmed wrote on Twitter. Another Twitter user, @ RitaDubey14, motivated Sonu Sood to continue to do a good job as India needs people like him. “Breakings are heartbreaks, but you do not feel bad, you have tried your best and the rest is in his hands. Please I just wanted to ask you to take care of yourself and family as well because very few are like you and India needs you during this very unprecedented time! “Thank you for everything,” she wrote. Since last year, Sonu Sood has helped people in need and those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, he has helped people find hospital beds, medicine and medical oxygen. Earlier this month, the actor brought oxygen plants from France and will deploy them across India. “We are bringing oxygen plants to people in need. We have seen many people suffer from a lack of oxygen cylinders. We’ve got it now, and we’re already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply entire hospitals but will also fill these oxygen cylinders, which will solve a major problem of people suffering from Covid-19, Sonu Sood said in a new statement. On Monday, he announced via Twitter that the first batch of oxygen plants funded by him “will be located at the Kurnool Government Hospital and one at the District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh in June”. He also informed that the plants will soon be placed in other states in need.







