Spain to pioneer Covid digital card while lifting restrictions on UK visitors





Spain has announced that it will launch a Covid Digital Certificate for visitors from 1 July to coincide with the lifting of Covid restrictions for all visitors from the UK. President Pedro Snchez confirmed that the certificate would restore movement across the EU following news last week that holidaymakers in the UK would be allowed to enter the country without any restrictions. In a further announcement, the president said all travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid can enter Spain without any need for negative test quarantine. Snr Sanchez tha; “With the Digital Covid Certificate, Spain will resume all its economic activity safely and we will achieve movement within the European Union this summer.” The President stressed that it should not be treated as a passport, nor a travel document and is not a travel requirement. “It is a mechanism that will facilitate the movement, as well as the arrival and transit of passengers and which will start from July 1,” he specified. The certificate will include a QR code to confirm if the person traveling is vaccinated, has contracted the disease, or has a negative PCR test result. In Spain. It will be available in electronic or paper format. “This is, without a doubt, great news that the president added. Thousands of holidaymakers in the UK have decided to head to Spain and its islands this week following confirmation that the country was opening its borders to most international visitors.



However, Spain and its islands remain on the government amber list, which means vacationers must quarantine and take a series of Covid tests when they return to the UK. But the British were urged not to travel to Spain after Madrid opened its doors to tourists from the UK. Business Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News: The Prime Minister has been clear that, for now, amber means please do not go unless there is an urgent family reason and so on, because we are still trying to move slowly through our roadmap to be able to open on June 21st and we want to do it in a consistent and careful way. She added that we very much hope that, obviously, amber numbers will become greener in due course, but for now, today, this means that amber countries are not really safe to go.







