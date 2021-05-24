Waikato DHB Cyber ​​Attack: Medical records may have been retrieved

The Waikato County Health Board and the Minister of Health cannot rule out the possibility that medical records have fallen into the wrong hands after last week’s cyber attack, but say they are working hard to reach the end of the problem.

The entire system crashed almost a week ago and is unlikely to return to the internet by the end of this week.

DHB said progress was being made and any resumption of services would be done carefully and in a phased manner.

The ransomware attack may have accessed private medical information, but DHB said there was no evidence, at this point, that any data had been stolen.

Told Health Minister Andrew Little Checkpoint he could not give the public a guarantee that their data was secure.

“The advice given to me is that the data may have been explored by that system.

“It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be Kevin [Snee, Waikato DHB chief executive,] and his team … to ultimately determine what the level of exposure is.

“All the advice I have had so far is that they have logged in and encrypted it and there is a risk that they will get data … and put it somewhere else for later use.

“I expect that once all the systems are up and running, then a review of the state of the system will have to be done.”

Little was “surprised” that the attack toppled the entire system.

“This is a high degree of exposure. You would expect at this time and age … there would be adequate protection.”

He “did not want to be seen to mean anything” about DHB’s security situation in IT.

He had no information as to who the attackers were.

“These things can take weeks or months to determine the nature of the attacker.”

If it were a “state actor,” he said, it would become an issue for foreign affairs.

Nevertheless, it was a hostile act, he said.

RNZ Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee (left) and hospital and community services chief executive Chris Lowry.

Waikato DHB CEO Kevin Snee acknowledged that there may be some concerns about the fate of the data and information held by DHB.

“As a precaution, we have reported to the Privacy Commissioner and are working closely with the National Cyber ​​Security Center and the police and we will continue to work with our cyber security experts.”

He said anyone concerned about the theft of their medical records should look for ways to protect themselves.

“Patients need to be wary of fraudulent emails, regular emails coming in. We will put information on our website about what to look for and use an 0800 number from tomorrow.”

Snee said he could not rule out some data being lost forever.

“We reserve every day, so the vast majority of files need to be recovered. It is possible that there are a small number of files we can not retrieve, but in the general scheme of things they should be small.”

He said the recovery phase will take some time as it will mean inserting handwritten data into the restored system.

Services such as radiotherapy, which is provided by a linear accelerator and depends only on the software to function, were causing the most headache for DHB.

Snee said many of the systems in a modern hospital depended on software, which was good when it worked.

“Some things, because we have to communicate differently, are working a little better. So maybe there are some things we need to look at and keep, and maybe there are things we can do to build some of those things again. and when we come out of it, there are some things we do better. “

Hospital and community services director Chris Lowry said staff were working in difficult circumstances, as a clinical nursing specialist involved in elective surgery.

“Instead of the documents being able to be emailed from one department to another, they had walked something like 10 kilometers a day just submitting referrals and other medical documentation.

So I think it’s a really good example – especially with the size of Waikato Hospital – of the impact it has on staff and the way they work and the time it takes now to do some of the work that normally would not have taken long to do at all. “

DHB said about 80 per cent of elective surgeries and outpatient clinics continued last week and similar numbers were expected this week.