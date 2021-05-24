‘King of hybrid rice of Philippines’ praises cross-generational friendship with Chinese scientist Yuan Longping – Manila Bulletin

MANILA – “Philippine farmers planting hybrid rice all know the name of Chinese scientist Yuan Longping,” said Philippine businessman Henry Lim Bon Liong.

Lim described his twenty-four year friendship with Yuan Longping, “the father of hybrid rice,” as one of the most precious memories of his life.

“It has been two or three years since I last met Yuan. “He is quite easy all his life, he likes to eat spicy dishes, such as Kung Pao Chicken and Mapo Tofu, swimming and playing Mahjong,” Lim told Xinhua in an interview, Lim, called “the king hybrid rice of the Philippines “.

Lim said it is Yuan who brings hybrid rice to the Philippines, a Southeast Asian country that relies heavily on rice imports to serve as a strong food source.

Yuan, a well-known name in China known for developing the first hybrid type of rice that relieved countless people from starvation, died of organ failure on Saturday 91.

Yuan’s pioneering research on hybrid rice began in 1964, and after nine years of painstaking research and intensive testing, his team successfully cultivated the world’s first high-yield hybrid rice crop in 1973.

For Juan, the Philippines, where he traveled for more than 30 times throughout his life, is a place of special importance.

In 1979, he attended an international seminar in the Philippines, making the debut of his research on hybrid rice in the world. Three years later, when he attended another conference in the Philippines, Juan was reputed to be the “father of hybrid rice” by his peers around the world.

The intergenerational friendship between Lim, then in his 50s, and Yuan, then in his 70s, dates back to 1997. “We felt like old friends on the first date,” Lim recalled. “Yuan said he had fulfilled his task of starving Chinese people, but many people in Southeast Asian countries still did not have enough to eat. He told me he wanted to make a difference by seeing the Philippines.”

With this in mind, in collaboration with Lim, Yuan sent a total of 75 hybrid varieties of rice to the Philippines for a test plantation on 5 acres of land.

After years of painstaking research and ongoing testing, Lim and Juan successfully cultivated pioneering hybrid rice for the tropics, which possesses high yield potential, good grain quality, and multiple resistance to diseases and pests.

Hybrid rice for the tropics then gradually grew in the northern and southern Philippines, and farmers reaped an incredible yield after switching to Yuan hybrid varieties.

Now its accumulated planting area in the Philippines has exceeded one million hectares, of which production covers 30 percent or higher of total rice production in the Philippines.

“The hybrid rice developed by the Yuan team here has now reached its highest yield of 15 tonnes per hectare, which is about three times higher than that of conventional rice varieties in the Philippines,” Lim said, adding that “Yuan , my teacher, must take all the credits from you. ”

A Chinese calligraphy of Yuan is hung on the wall of Lim’s office in Metro Manila, Makati City, with the English translation “knowledge, sweat, inspiration and chance” written by Yuan respectively under each Chinese character.

“Yuan is so fluent in English that he can not only discuss academic topics easily with his international counterparts, but also teach Filipino farmers the hybrid method of planting rice, which earned him a high level of respect. of the latter, “Lim said.

Seeing an album, Lim showed Xinhua the pictures he took with Yuan. “He is indifferent to fame and fortune, living a very simple life. “Whenever he paid a visit to the Philippines, he could only accept my mongoose or my dried t-shirts and refuse other valid ones,” Lim said.

Juan’s death even caused mourning and remembrance among Filipino farmers planting hybrid rice.

“They kept texting me to express their condolences,” Lim said. “They thought he could have lived a hundred years.”

Regretting that he was unable to attend Yuan’s memorial service in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lim concluded that he appreciated the trust that Yuan had given him over the years.

“I hope to continue to pursue his lifelong dream, which is to continually increase productivity and eradicate hunger globally,” Lim said. Enditem





