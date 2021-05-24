International
Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first court appearance since the coup
For the first time since the Myanmars military shut it down in a pre-dawn attack as part of a February 1 coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the overthrown Myanmar government civilian leader, was seen in person on Monday as she sat down for some time in a court hearing.
The brief appearance at a special court in Naypyidaw, the capital of Southeast Asian countries, was also the first time most of her legal team had seen a glimpse of their famous client. They have defended it against a number of criminal charges against the United Nations and foreign governments say they are clearly politically motivated. Most of the elected leaders of the countries are imprisoned.
In a 30-minute meeting with her lawyers before the hearing, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who was previously featured with video links, looked healthy and determined, if it was not clear about how Myanmar had changed since the coup, one of its legal members said the team. Since Putch, the military has established a reign of terror, isolating the country once again from the international community.
Ms Aung San Suu Kyi was determined to defend the integrity of her political party, the National League for Democracy, or NLD, her lawyers said.
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi said the NLD is the party of the people and the party will exist as long as the people exist, said Daw Min Min Soe, a member of its legal team.
Mrs. Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent most of the two decades closed by Myanmar generals for her pro-democracy campaign, has been accused of illegally importing hand-held radios, violating coronavirus rules and violating the Official Secrets Act. , among other crimes. Army-related forces have also accused her of accepting bags of money and 25 pounds of gold, though she has not been formally charged with those charges.
If she is found guilty of the charges and the Myanmar courts have a record of giving guilty verdicts in political cases Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, could be jailed for the rest of her life.
Although Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was initially held at her villa in Naypyidaw, she moved to an undisclosed location a week later, blindfolded while in transit, her lawyer said.
She does not know where she is living now, said Mrs. Min Min Soe. She knows nothing about what is going on outside.
Although the court proceedings against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi has been going on for months, some hearings were canceled at the last minute due to internet interruptions imposed by the junta. With restrictions imposed on Covid-19, some of the hearings were supposed to take place over video links.
Her next court date is June 7.
On Friday, an election official installed by the junta that took power in February blew up Ms. Aung San Suu Kyis The National League for Democracy as a breeding ground for traitors and said the party would be investigated and possibly disbanded. It is not clear when such a dissolution could occur.
Last November, the National League for Democracy again rocked the political party of army representatives in nationwide elections. The reverse result seems to have blindfolded some members of the military, even though the league had done the same thing five years ago when it began sharing power with the military.
When the military, known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup in February, it promised to hold elections within a year. The schedule was then extended to two years. Now, the country is facing the possibility of elections at an unspecified point in the future without the party that won the most votes from the citizens.
The military says last year’s election was fraudulent, a charge dismissed by international observers and a national election commission that was disbanded after the coup.
The NLD cannot be disbanded by force and orders because it is already the party in the hearts of the people, said U Aung Kyi Nyunt, a party spokesman. Abolition through illegitimate power will not succeed. The NLD will survive and remain strong in Myanmar’s political history.
Over the weekend in the country’s border areas, ethnic armed groups claimed to have killed dozens of Tatmadaw soldiers in offensives, even as army bombings took the lives of civilians sheltered in a church in eastern Myanmar. In major cities, including Yangon and Mandalay, protesters staged flash mobs of dissidents, dispersing rapidly as security forces approached.
More than 800 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to a monitoring group, many of them shot in the head while protesting peacefully. More than 4,200 have been banned.
Among them is U Thein Hlaing Tun, a lawyer representing another of Myanmars’ elected jailed leaders. He was arrested on Monday as he tried to meet with his client at the same special court in Naypyidaw where Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi.
Mr Thein Hlaing Tun was charged with violating part of the criminal code penalizing perceived obstruction against Tatmadaw.
That’s all we know about his arrest, Ms. Min Min Soe said.
