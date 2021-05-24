Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first court appearance since the coup

For the first time since the Myanmars military shut it down in a pre-dawn attack as part of a February 1 coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the overthrown Myanmar government civilian leader, was seen in person on Monday as she sat down for some time in a court hearing.

The brief appearance at a special court in Naypyidaw, the capital of Southeast Asian countries, was also the first time most of her legal team had seen a glimpse of their famous client. They have defended it against a number of criminal charges against the United Nations and foreign governments say they are clearly politically motivated. Most of the elected leaders of the countries are imprisoned.

In a 30-minute meeting with her lawyers before the hearing, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who was previously featured with video links, looked healthy and determined, if it was not clear about how Myanmar had changed since the coup, one of its legal members said the team. Since Putch, the military has established a reign of terror, isolating the country once again from the international community.

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi was determined to defend the integrity of her political party, the National League for Democracy, or NLD, her lawyers said.