Hundreds march in Louisville to support Palestine amid recent violence

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Louisville on Sunday to support Palestinian freedom amid recent violent clashes between Israel and Hamas.

About 300 people of all races and ages took part in the march, organized by Louisville Law Students in Palestine. The special prayer vigil and peace walk of about a dozen people was held at the Big Four Bridge, organized by Center for Interfaith Relations and Interfaith Paths to Peace.

Participants in the afternoon march carried signs reading Free Palestine and Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism. A man was holding a sign that read: I miss the Laker game because Israel will not stop the violence.

Holding a sign saying, You do not need to be a Muslim to stand up for Gaza, you just have to be human, Zahra, 35, and her husband, Hussein, 37, brought their two children to little ones on the march to send a message to the Palestinians.

As a mother, I would like the Palestinian people to know that they were heard and not harmed alone, she said, refusing to give her last name. We can not do much, but this is the least we can do.

Some marchers accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and compared its government to South Africa’s apartheid government. Others called on the United States to suspend its $ 3 billion annual contribution to Israelsecurity and to individuals to boycott companies that send money to the Israeli government.

This latest outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians began with tensions over Jewish settlers threatening to expel Palestinian families to East Jerusalem, according to reports.

These tensions escalated as clashes broke out between Israeli police and worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Violence that resulted in no rocket attacks by Hamas that reportedly killed about a dozen Israelis, including two children. Hamas is a militant group that controls the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes reported that they killed at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, and forced about 58,000 to flee their homes.

or TRUCE, mediated by Egypt, began late last week amid growing US and international pressure to end the violence. Pro-Palestinian marches have been seen in cities across the United States as well reports of growing anti-Semitism on social media and in cities from Florida to Los Angeles. Police in Brooklyn and Long Island are also investigating specific incidents of mosque vandalism.

Several members of the Louisville Jewish community participated in the Sunday prayer march and vigil.

“My desire to have a Jewish homeland does not justify what has been done to Palestinians in the past or in the present,” said Barbara Berman, 69, a Louisville resident and member of the Kentucky chapter of the group Jewish Voices for Peace. . “Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic; it has to do with the desire for social justice.”

With temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees, marchers stopped on the steps of MetroHall, beyond the downtown park known as “Square of Injustice” for its role as the basis for protests following the murder of Breonna Taylor by police.

The organizers made comparisons between the two movements.

“The structural racism and police brutality we are protesting in Louisville, the mandate that the Black Lives Matter, is complex related to the Palestinian battles,” organizers said as they told a Amnesty International Report 2016 in US police training with the Israeli Defense Forces.

“Palestinian liberation is intertwined with Black liberation,” the organizers said, “and the liberation of all oppressed peoples globally.”

Rep. Attica State Secretary D-Louisville was among the speakers who addressed the crowd, telling them that Black women and other women of color in Congress were demanding President Joe Biden be held accountable for respecting the Palestinians.

“Do not come to a black woman who has suffered under police violence and ask her why she is staying with Palestine,” Scott told the crowd. “Why do you think?”

Later in the day as the sun set, about a dozen people lit candles and walked along the Big Four bridge for prayer vigilance. Jud Hendrix, executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, said the purpose of the meeting was not to take sides in the Middle East dispute.

“This is not so much a protest as to say we are praying for everyone,” he said.

Jonathan Bullington is an investigative reporter. Reach it at: 502-582-4241; [email protected]; Tweet: @jrbullington.