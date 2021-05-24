WHO sets new targets for vaccinating the world’s poorest to end ‘scandalous inequality’





French President Macron visits Nevers, France May 21, 2021. Thibault Camus / Swimming pool through REUTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a “scandalous inequality” in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday as he set new goals to protect people in poorer countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that no country should assume it is “out of the forest”, regardless of the rate of vaccination, as long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants spread elsewhere. “The world remains in a very dangerous situation,” Tedros told the opening of the annual assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states. “As of today, more cases have been reported so far this year than in the whole of 2020. In the current trends, the number of deaths will surpass last year’s total within the next three weeks. This is very tragic,” he said. . He said more than 75% of all vaccines were administered in just 10 countries. “There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy most of the world’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world.” The COVAX structure, led by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance, has distributed 72 million doses of vaccine to 125 countries and economies since February – barely enough for 1% of their population, Tedros said. He called on countries to donate doses of COVAX vaccines to enable 10% of the population of all countries to be inoculated by September and 30% by the end of the year. That meant vaccinating 250 million more people in just four months, he said. “This is essential to stop disease and death, to keep our healthcare workers safe, to reopen our societies and economies,” Tedros said. Tedros also called on vaccine manufacturers to give COVAX the first right to refuse new vaccine volumes, or to commit 50% of their volumes to COVAX this year. French President Emmanuel Macron called for the WHO to be empowered to visit places quickly in the event of explosions with the potential to ignite a pandemic and gain access to data. Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate remarks pre-registered in the assembly, called for UN agency funding to be improved and supported the idea of ​​a new international treaty to prevent pandemics. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

