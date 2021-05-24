‘Last Week Tonight’ Advertises “The World’s First Sexual Health Blanket” – Deadline

Last week tonight host John Oliver began his show by weeping over the current state of Republican politics in the country.

Oliver noted several GOP candidates across the country (e.g. Andrew Giuliani, Mark McCloskey) with crude personalities and highlighted recent efforts by the Republican Party to disband Roe vs. Wade. The British-American host struggled against the aftermath of the Trump presidency and how it empowered a new generation of cartoonists to run for office. “If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that funny people can end up being elected,” Oliver said.

“These people look like clowns. “They are clowns,” Oliver continued. “Importers It is important to remember that clowns, though ridiculous, are also terrifying to the king. This week gave us another reminder that if you are not very careful you can end up with a clown car full of them making extremely important decisions for your life. ”

After showing a bizarre montage of San Francisco City Council general comments, Oliver moved on to his main night segment: sponsored content.

Sponsored content is the practice of posting commercials in journalistic media. For example, ExxonMobil pays for a story in the New York Times about the future of energy. However, in the case of local news, the stations have faced a challenge.

“Local news programs need to inform the community and also make money. This has been difficult to reconcile, “said Oliver.

This practice of sponsored content has led news stations to line up with SEC regulations and “do their best not to get into trouble.”

There is an industry of lifestyle experts who pay a fee to appear on the daytime television segments to sell various brands. He cites the example of a woman named Michelle Yarn, who bills herself as a lifestyle expert and errs in the air for products such as a cheese source.

While this may not be harmful, the issue with sponsored content becomes darker when it includes other products and services. Oliver pointed to a financial consultant who gave misleading advice and a medical expert who shared glaring reviews of an electro-shocking product that makes “your penis harder”.

Although he showed only a few examples in his show, “the problem is [that] “Segments with few medical claims are everywhere,” said Oliver.

To prove how easy it is to get a dubious medical product in the air, Oliver bought time from local news programs that did not hesitate to look for Venus Venus, “the world’s first sexual health blanket.”

Oliver set up a fake company called Venus Inventions, made a website (venusinventions.com) and hired an actress to show the fake blanket that uses “magneto-genetics initiated in Germany 80 years ago” to “fix erection issues and improve vaginal lubrication”. The actress made reporters during interviews smile and shake her head after making clear misleading medical allegations.

He managed to attend broadcasts on local stations in Utah, Austin and Denver to advertise his sex blanket and boasted that it cost him just $ 7,200 to complete three shows. The whole trick, Oliver said, was to establish the faded credibility of television news.

“As we have said for years, the integrity of local news is very important. There is real harm to everyone if integrity is damaged. For the owners of these stations who sell them at a depressingly cheap price I have a simple question. What the fuck are you doing? ”Oliver concluded.

Watch the segment in the video above.