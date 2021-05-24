Afghanistan: Discovering the rights of women and girls is approaching as peace talks falter





Two decades of hard-won progress by Afghan women and girls are in serious danger of being resolved, Amnesty International said in a statement, highlighting the limited involvement of women in peace talks and key steps for the rights of women who are now under threat. As international troops continue to leave the country ahead of a full withdrawal on September 11, and with talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in a stalemate, the prospects for Afghan women and girls are at a critical juncture. A new date for a high-level round of peace talks in Istanbul, postponed since April, is yet to be confirmed. Afghanistan is at a turning point. As peace talks falter, conflict continues to take the lives of civilians almost every day. Taken together with the imminent withdrawal of international troops, Afghanistan is heading towards an outcome that threatens to undo more than twenty years of progress for women and girls, said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Director. These negotiations will shape the future for women and girls in Afghanistan and their voices must be heard Yamini Mishra, Director of Amnesty Internationals Asia-Pacific

Now is the time for the Afghan government and its international partners to unequivocally engage and work to ensure that women’s rights and two decades of achievement are not traded in peace talks with the Taliban. Under Taliban rule from 1996-2001, Afghan women were subjected to severe restrictions including being banned from working outside the home and appearing in public without a close male relative. Women and girls were further denied access to education and had limited access to health care. These restrictions still apply invariably to women in areas currently controlled by the Taliban. While much remains to be done, women’s rights have improved significantly since 2001. There are now 3.3 million girls in education, and women are more actively involved in the country’s political, economic and social life. Despite the ongoing conflict, Afghan women have become lawyers, doctors, judges, teachers, engineers, athletes, activists, politicians, journalists, bureaucrats, business owners, police officers and members of the military. However, Afghan women still face major obstacles to the full realization of their rights. Violence against women is widespread, women’s participation in all levels of government remains limited and, according to UNICEF, 2.2 million Afghan girls still do not attend school. In the current peace talks, which began in September 2020, the 21-member Afghan government negotiating team included only four women, without women represented in the Taliban delegation. At the March peace conference on Afghanistan in Moscow, only one woman joined the 16-member government delegation. Significant under-representation and frequent sideline of women during these conversations is indicative of how much there is still to do. These negotiations will shape the future for women and girls in Afghanistan and their voices must be heard. The Afghan government must ensure the comprehensive and meaningful participation of women in the talks, said Yamini Mishra. Background The public statement is available here.

