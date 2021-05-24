Protesters gather local, international support | tidings





More than 6,000 miles away, a man in Gaza broadcasts live a scene from Wendover Avenue, where hundreds of protesters are calling for the freedom of his people. Sponsored by Muslims for a Better North Carolina and backed by Pro-Palestinian allies from across the Triad, Friday marked the second week of protests calling for an end to violence against innocent civilians in Gaza and the liberation of occupied Palestine. You can not be neutral when it comes to the occupation of Palestine. You can not be a silent spectator while the occupiers are dropping bombs on Gaza. In doing so, you have chosen the side of the oppressor, said Badi Ali, the protest organizer. The songs of existence are resistance, 1,2,3,4 occupation no more, and Free Gaza are some of the slogans chanted by the protesters as they waved the Palestinian flag and carried signs carrying similar messages. Observers passing by in their cars mostly cheered as they blew trumpets and raised their fists or peace signs in the air. All over the world, Pro-Palestinian protests have erupted recently after the Israeli government forcibly evicted Palestinians from their homes living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. The situation in Jerusalem escalated after the Israeli army raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. This was followed by an exchange of rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip. Pro-Palestinian groups argue that the Israeli attack on Gaza was disproportionate as it resulted in the deaths of approximately 248 civilians, including 66 children and 39 women. In comparison, the death toll in Israel was 12. In total, approximately 1,900 Gaza people were injured and over 72,000 were displaced from their homes. Ultimately, Israeli bombing of Gaza and rocket fire into Israel came to an end after 11 days of violence when a ceasefire was negotiated between the two factions. At the rally, pro-Palestinian groups expressed relief that a ceasefire had been reached but also noted that Israel continues to violate international law and Palestinian human rights even during the time of so-called peace. They stressed that the main cause of this 73-year conflict is the illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinians and the continued annexation of their land. A protester at the rally stated, both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to defend themselves, but this region will end in a permanent cycle of violence as long as we refuse to address that illegal occupation and inequality for Palestinians is essential cause for this decades long conflict.

