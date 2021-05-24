International
Ryanair CEO says landing of Belarus plane was ‘state-sponsored piracy’
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary gestures during an interview with AFP at the A4E aviation summit in Brussels on March 3, 2020.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD | AFP | Getty Images
LONDON Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary claimed on Monday that the decision by Belarusian authorities to divert a plane flying over its territory and arrest a dissident journalist on board was “state-sponsored piracy”.
He said he believed that Belarusian KGB operatives were traveling on the planned flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania.
“It seems the authorities’ intention was to remove a journalist and his travel companion … we believe there were some KGB agents also fired at the airport,” O’Leary i tha Irish Radio Newstalk.
He said he believed the incident was the first of its kind for a European airline.
“This was a case of state-sponsored kidnapping … state-sponsored piracy,” he said.
Belarus on Sunday ordered its military to rub a fighter jet to force the Ryanair plane to change course and land in its capital, citing a possible security threat on board. State media in Belarus said that President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order.
CNBC contacted the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for comment Monday but will not yet receive a response.
Police arrested political activist and blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, when the passengers disembarked. His girlfriend Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian citizen studying at the European University of Lithuania, was also arrested, according to reports.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Sunday that “the regime’s brutal and illegal behavior in Belarus will have consequences”, adding that those responsible “should be sanctioned”.
The European Union has also called for the immediate release of Protasevich and said it would discuss appropriate action to take.
The U.S. echoed calls for Protasevich’s immediate release and said it condemned the “forced deviation” of the flight.
“Given the indications that the forced reduction was based on false allegations, we support the earliest possible meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization council to review these events,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]