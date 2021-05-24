Ryanair CEO says landing of Belarus plane was ‘state-sponsored piracy’

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary gestures during an interview with AFP at the A4E aviation summit in Brussels on March 3, 2020.

LONDON Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary claimed on Monday that the decision by Belarusian authorities to divert a plane flying over its territory and arrest a dissident journalist on board was “state-sponsored piracy”.

He said he believed that Belarusian KGB operatives were traveling on the planned flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania.

“It seems the authorities’ intention was to remove a journalist and his travel companion … we believe there were some KGB agents also fired at the airport,” O’Leary i tha Irish Radio Newstalk.

He said he believed the incident was the first of its kind for a European airline.

“This was a case of state-sponsored kidnapping … state-sponsored piracy,” he said.

Belarus on Sunday ordered its military to rub a fighter jet to force the Ryanair plane to change course and land in its capital, citing a possible security threat on board. State media in Belarus said that President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order.

CNBC contacted the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for comment Monday but will not yet receive a response.

Police arrested political activist and blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, when the passengers disembarked. His girlfriend Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian citizen studying at the European University of Lithuania, was also arrested, according to reports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Sunday that “the regime’s brutal and illegal behavior in Belarus will have consequences”, adding that those responsible “should be sanctioned”.

The European Union has also called for the immediate release of Protasevich and said it would discuss appropriate action to take.

The U.S. echoed calls for Protasevich’s immediate release and said it condemned the “forced deviation” of the flight.

“Given the indications that the forced reduction was based on false allegations, we support the earliest possible meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization council to review these events,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.